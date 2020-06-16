The City Garage Car Museum is one of the first local attractions featured as part of the new “We’re Glad You’re Open” social media campaign launched by the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership.
The museum, founded in 2009 by Kent Bewley, is now operating its regular hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The museum, at 210 S. Main St., has adequate space to allow for social distancing, and the overhead front door will be open during good weather, according to a news release from the Greene County Partnership.
The Tourism Department asked to be alerted to the reopening of attractions, hotels and venues, according to the news release. The department can then visit, take a photo and post it and information about the reopening on its social media accounts. For more information on the “We’re Glad You’re Open” social media campaign, contact Tammy Kinser at the Partnership at 423-638-4111.