The Town of Greeneville is moving forward with the 8th annual American Downtown celebration with live music, fireworks and a parade on July 4.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 celebration is being transformed from a downtown focus into a citywide event, according to organizer Amy Rose, Town of Greeneville public relations manager.
“For months, our organizing committee has brainstormed safe ways to keep from canceling this year’s celebration,” Rose said. “During that time, we watched surrounding communities cancel, but we held out hope that Greeneville could have a celebration with very few changes.”
The 8th annual American Downtown celebration will feature modifications to help keep the public safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to a release from the town. The event is free to the public.
One of those medications involves the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade, which will be caravan style this year. Entries will be vehicle only. The caravan, beginning at 7 p.m., will travel slowly throughout the city, including a portion of the 11E Bypass, thus no floats, horses or walking entries will be allowed.
To prevent the gathering of large crowds of spectators along Main Street as in previous years, the caravan will pass locations where residents, business owners and their employees can share patriotic greetings with the parade entrants, the release stated.
Anyone living outside the city will be able to gather in designated parking lots and practice social distancing.
The parade route is being mapped based on input from the public. Visit www.greenevilletn.gov. by June 12 to submit a location.
Entertainment for the celebration will be at separate locations throughout the city, with a goal to include concert sites along the caravan route, both of which will be announced soon.
The Waste Industries entertainment lineup for this year is one of the best ever, Rose said. Performing will be the Aaron Walker Band, Imperial Inc. featuring 7 Figgas, The Flying J’s, and Strong Ties bluegrass gospel.
The American Downtown Fireworks show will continue this year behind Greene High School’s Burley Stadium. Spectators are encouraged to practice social distancing to enjoy the 10 p.m. show, according to the release.
Food trucks for American Downtown will be located citywide. Locations will be announced soon.
The Kids Zone has been canceled due to safety concerns, but youngsters will be able to participate in a new part of the celebration this year. American Downtown will offer a new Superhero Art Contest, created by Rose’s niece, Khloe Overbay.
To enter, children and teens can draw or color a representation of their superheroes and submit them by email to arose@greenevilletn.gov or drop them off at Town Hall.
Prizes will be awarded in age groups ranging from 5 to 18.
Overbay created the art contest as part of her at-home schoolwork during the coronavirus outbreak. For more information, search for “Greeneville Superhero Art Contest” on www.facebook.com.
In addition to Andrew Johnson Bank and Waste Industries, sponsors of American Downtown are Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation; Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, and Walmart Logistics.
For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville or www.greenevilletn.gov.