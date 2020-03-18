In response to federal guidelines, the Town of Greeneville is making a few schedule changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, while continuing regular operations at Town Hall.
Following a common-sense approach of cleanliness and social distancing, Town Hall and the Police, Fire, and Public Works departments are open for business as usual, according to a release from the municipality.
Town Hall houses the offices of the Mayor, City Administrator, Recorder/Finance Department and Building/Planning Department.
The biggest schedule changes involve the temporary closing of Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center and cancellation of activities in the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department, both of which provide services to group gatherings.
Wednesday was the first day the Roby Center is closed for all activities. The meal service for citizens over age 60 is still available by calling the center at 423-639-3128.
City Administrator Todd Smith has communicated with all town departments sharing both practical tips for staying healthy in the workplace and how to respond if employees feel sick.
"A deep breath and a common sense approach to preventing the spread of the virus will go a long way in keeping us all healthy and serving our citizens in Greeneville,” Smith told employees.
Last week, Greeneville Parks and Recreation canceled all games, practices and events. On Monday, the department issued the following statement: “The Parks & Recreation Department has suspended all youth sports registration until March 30. No new registration will be accepted. No youth baseball or softball drafts, no practices or games in any sport, no adult softball registration and no women's volleyball games are scheduled until the week of March 30.
"We will also be following the CDC's most recent guidelines concerning public gatherings.
For updates from Parks & Recreation, visit its Facebook page by searching “Greeneville Parks & Recreation.”
Public Relations Manager Amy Rose said town officials have been discussing ways to respond to COVID-19 guidelines out of concern for citizens, but most services have been uninterrupted since the outbreak.
“We are fortunate to have both a wellness coordinator giving us constant updates and emergency medical staff in our Fire Department who are very skilled and knowledgeable and help us face times like these with peace of mind and a sense of security,” Rose said.
Anyone concerned about being ill with COVID-19 is asked to call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523 for a free screening.
The Town of Greeneville continues to monitor the situation and will announce any additional schedule changes if necessary.
For more information, call Town Hall at 423-639-7105 or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.