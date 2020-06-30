The Town of Greeneville will re-enter Phase II of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan on Wednesday due to a recent increase in positive cases in Greene County, according to a news release.
This phase will include the closing of Parks and Recreation Department playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities.
The three-phase plan addresses both reopening of town government functions and suggestions, subject to state executive orders, for reopening businesses in Greeneville, according to City Administrator Todd Smith.
Greeneville has operated under Phase III, the least restrictive phase, since May 26.
The town’s approach to its plan is based on three benchmarks: capacity of local hospital beds, percentage of active COVID-19 cases and number of consecutive days with no new cases.
Greene County has a total of 85 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with 27 active cases, according to information reported Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
On May 26 when the town entered Phase III, there were 48 cases. In the past 15 days, 30 new cases have been reported locally.
PHASE II DETAILS
Phase II includes the following guidelines for town government operations:
- Town buildings open with social distancing practices in place
- Full staffing of town departments; no work at home for employees
- PPE and other equipment worn by employees for up-close interactions with the general public
- Meetings allowed in person with attendees maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet
- No travel restrictions
- Municipal parks open with the exception of playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities
- Roby Center closed but still serving meals
As the town re-enters Phase II, department heads have identified the following additional safety measures, based on health guidelines:
- Employees will be encouraged to wear masks.
- Employees handling money will be encouraged to wear gloves.
- Every work center will sanitize high-traffic areas every two hours.
- Employees will be screened with temperature checks to ensure wellness when arriving to work.
- The security door at Town Hall will be closed. Other doors will be open as possible.
- Public restrooms and employee restrooms are being designated at both Town Hall and EastView Rec Center.
PARKS & RECREATION
Hardin Park swimming pool is closed this year.
The Parks & Recreation maintenance staff continues to maintain facilities, which includes mowing.
For more information on Parks & Recreation programs, call the Rec Center at 423-638-3144 or email Director Butch Patterson at bpatterson@greenevilletn.gov.
POLICE, FIRE, GARBAGE
Greeneville Police and Fire departments are continuing to serve the public and can be reached at 423-639-7111 and 423-638-4243, respectively. For true emergencies, call 911.
Greeneville Public Works continues to collect garbage, and the business office will reopen Monday as part of Phase II. For more information on Public Works, call 423-638-6152.
TOWN HALL
Recorder/Finance Director Carol Susong reminds everyone that property taxes may be paid online at www.tennesseetrustee.org. Garbage service invoices, landfill invoices, and other payments may be made by phone, mail, or in the drop box located outside the entrance to Town Hall.
Susong can be reached via email at csusong@greenevilletn.gov.
All building code regulations and related inspections still apply as usual during this time. Chief Building Official Bert Seay can be reached via email at bseay@greenevilletn.gov.
ROBY CENTER
The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center continues to be closed in conjunction with guidelines from the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.
The Roby Center continues to provide meal service for residents over age 60. For more information, call the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.
Masks are available at the Roby Center. Anyone wishing to receive a free mask can ring the center’s doorbell, and a staff member will provide assistance.
The town’s first closures related to COVID-19 took place on April 1. Phase I of the reopening plan was implemented on April 27. Phase II was previously implemented on May 11, followed by Phase III on May 26.
Greeneville’s full COVID-19 Reopening Plan, including suggestions for businesses, is available at www.greenevilletn.gov under News & Announcements.
For more information about the reopening plan, call Town Hall at 423-639-7105.