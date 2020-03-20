Jonesborough — The Town of Jonesborough has been closely monitoring news regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) and are keeping the safety of staff, residents, and visitors the top priority. In the interest of everyone’s well-being the Town has made temporary alterations to operations. The Town has restricted public access to facilities where possible, increased cleaning and sanitation efforts as well as providing all staff with detailed instruction on minimizing infection.
The Historic Jonesborough Visitor Center has temporarily closed to the general public as of Wednesday, March 18, and is looking to reopen April 17. If you have questions regarding tickets or visitor information you can contact The Historic Jonesborough Visitor Center staff by calling 423.753.1010.
The McKinney Center has temporarily closed to the general public as of Wednesday, March 18 and is looking to reopen April 17. If you have questions regarding classes or events at the facility, you can contact the McKinney Center staff at 423.753.0562.
The Jonesborough Senior Center has temporarily closed to the general public as of Wednesday, March 18, and is looking to reopen April 17. Congregate meals will continue to be provided through curbside service from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
The Meals on Wheels program will continue with drivers increasing cleaning and sanitation efforts. Members in need of meals to be delivered are asked to contact the Jonesborough Senior Center.
The MyRide program will continue rides to the grocery store, doctor, pharmacy, etc. To set this up please call Susan Katko at 423.788.4770. For more information or questions please call the Jonesborough Senior Center staff at 423.753.4781.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre has cancelled remaining performances of Shrek. Ticket holders have three options: a donation, a voucher, or reimbursement. Because of the theatre’s loss of revenue, please consider permitting the ticket payment to be a much-needed donation. However, ticket holders may request a gift certificate (voucher) for one of the season’s remaining shows, or a reimbursement. For a gift certificate, please contact Madelyn Goward, the box office manager, at madelyn.goward@yahoo.com or call 423.782.8733. For reimbursements and for season passholders to get credit returned to their passes, please call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center 423.753.1010.
The Recorders Office and Administrative Area of Town Hall has temporarily closed to the general public as of Wednesday, March 18, and is looking to reopen April 17. The general public can still access the public safety dispatcher area. Until April 17, residents can pay their water bill, tax payments, police fines, and other payments on-line, by phone or through the mail. A drop box in the door opening to Town Hall located at the covered connection with the Post Office is accessible to the public for payment drop-off as well as a drive-by box at the end of the Post Office parking lot. To pay over the phone please call 423.753.1040.
The Town’s garbage pick-ups will remain on the normal schedule. However, the collection of recyclables will be suspended until April 17. It is unsafe for staff to handle recyclables at this time. Residents are encouraged to bag recyclables and store them until the re-start of collection. In addition, the Town is working to create a drop-off area at the Recycling Center. If you have questions regarding garbage pick-up and recycling please call 423.753.1006.
The Music on the Square Anniversary Gala and Masterpiece Mingle have been Postponed. The StoryTown Radio Show for March, Easter Eggstravaganza, and the Donald Davis Storytelling Concerts have been cancelled. If you have questions please call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010. In addition, Jonesborough Little League has suspended games into April.
The Town of Jonesborough will share updates as they become available through our Facebook pages as well as Jonesboroughtn.org and Jonesborough.com.