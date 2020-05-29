The 8th annual American Downtown 4th of July Parade will be held caravan style, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the Town of Greeneville is seeking input on its route.
The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade, which normally fills Main Street with large numbers of participants and spectators, will be driven in a caravan throughout the city to comply with social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a release from the town.
A starting time for the parade is yet to be determined as organizers finalize plans for the rest of the American Downtown celebration, including entertainment and fireworks.
A final decision will be made and announced on June 4, according to Amy Rose, public relations manager for the town.
“Most cities in our region have canceled their 4th of July celebrations this year, but we are working hard to keep ours going as much as possible,” Rose said. “We’ve held several Zoom meetings to brainstorm ideas for celebrating while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”
Gov. Bill Lee’s “Tennessee Pledge” for safely reopening the state’s economy limits attendance at social gatherings including festivals and parades. On Friday, May 22, the limit increased from 10 people to 50 people, which remains in effect until June 30.
To meet this guideline, participants are asked to enter decorated motor vehicles only, and spectators are asked to safely stay home or practice social distancing at their parked cars as the caravan slowly passes by, the release stated.
The caravan-style parade will drive through residential neighborhoods and pass by parking lots in various locations throughout the city.
Anyone who would like to see the parade come to them can submit their location via the town’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov, or by calling parade organizer Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.
To participate in the caravan, call Humbert or contact Rose at Town Hall, 423-639-7105 or arose@greenevilletn.gov.
All local veterans, organizations, businesses, classic vehicles, churches and anyone wanting to show their patriotism throughout the town are invited to enter, free of charge, according to the release.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with a patriotic theme and to dress in patriotic attire.
The theme, grand marshal, and more details of the parade will be announced soon.
“We are so thankful to our sponsors for continuing their support of this year’s event during such unprecedented times,” Rose said.
In addition to Andrew Johnson Bank, sponsors of American Downtown are Waste Industries, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation; Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank and Walmart Logistics.