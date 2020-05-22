Hardin Park will open to vehicle traffic Tuesday as the Town of Greeneville enters Phase III of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan.
Other changes with Phase III include Parks & Recreation programming and special events can take place with social distancing and the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center can reopen, according to a release from a town.
However, the Roby Center remains closed as a date for reopening has not yet been set. The Parks & Recreation Department is expected to make an announcement soon about sports league activities and other programming.
The three-phase plan addresses both reopening of town government functions and suggestions, subject to state executive orders, for reopening businesses in Greeneville, according to City Administrator Todd Smith.
“As we gradually reopen Greeneville it is important to keep practicing those habits that reduce the spread of this virus,” he said. “The number of days without a new case and the percentage of active Greene County cases shows Greeneville’s citizens are responding effectively.”
The town’s data-driven approach is based on three benchmarks: capacity of local hospital beds, percentage of active COVID-19 cases and number of consecutive days with no new cases.
In Phase III, town buildings continue to be open with social distance practices in place with full staff of town departments as work-at-home options for employees have ceased, according to the release.
Governmental meetings can happen in person and attendees will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, and municipal parks are open.
The town is also tracking levels of personal protective equipment levels for first responders to ensure supplies are available if the town has to move back to a previous phase due to an increase in coronavirus cases.
ROBY CENTER
The Roby Fitzgerald Center is awaiting guidance from the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability as it transitions to opening. The official opening date for the Roby Center will be announced as soon as it is available.
The Roby Center continues to serve as a site for meal distribution for residents over age 60 through a program of the Area Agency on Aging & Disability. For more information, call the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.
PARKS & RECREATION
Sports league activities for both youth and adults were suspended by the Parks & Recreation Department after the pandemic started. However, an announcement about these activities is anticipated soon.
Due to the coronavirus, Hardin Park Pool will not open this season. The department’s maintenance staff has continued to maintain facilities during the pandemic, including mowing.
For more information on Parks & Recreation reopenings, call the Rec Center at 423-638-3144 or email Director Butch Patterson at bpatterson@greenevilletn.gov.
OTHER CITY SERVICES
Greeneville Police and Fire departments are continuing to serve the public and can be reached at 423-639-7111 and 423-638-4243, respectively. For true emergencies, call 911.
Greeneville Public Works continues to collect garbage on its normal schedule. Its business office reopened as part of Phase II. For more information on Public Works, please call 423-638-6152.
For those who may not be comfortable coming to Town Hall in person, Recorder/Finance Director Carol Susong reminds residents that property taxes may be paid online at www.tennesseetrustee.org.
Garbage service invoices, landfill invoices, and other payments may be made by phone, mail, or in the drop box located outside the entrance to Town Hall. Susong can be reached via email at csusong@greenevilletn.gov.
All Building Code regulations and related inspections still apply as usual during the pandemic. Chief Building Official Bert Seay can be reached via email at bseay@greenevilletn.gov.
BUSINESS CHANGES
In Phase III, the Town’s suggestions for business changes include following Executive Orders from the governor regarding reopening.
Those include:
- restaurants open with increased capacity allowed with social distancing in place and live music permissible with at least 15 feet of separation between performers and audience
- large, non-contact attractions and venues including concert and performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters and dinner theaters, zoos, large museums and more can reopen with social distancing and with up to 50% capacity allowed
- nail salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage businesses, etc. open with protective equipment
- fitness facilities open with enforced social distance requirements, capacity restrictions and routine sanitizing of equipment
- banks fully open with social distancing requirements
- retail stores open with eased capacity restrictions but social distancing in place, and
- religious services can occur.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday he would be signing a new executive order allowing gatherings of up to 50 people.
The town’s first closures related to COVID-19 took place on April 1. Phase I of the Reopening Plan was implemented April 27. Phase II was implemented on May 11.
Greeneville’s full COVID-19 Reopening Plan is available at www.greenevilletn.gov under News & Announcements.
For more information about the Reopening Plan, call Town Hall at 423-639-7105.