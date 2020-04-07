Tractor Supply Company Monday announced the latest steps it is taking to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tractor Supply, which operates a store in Greeneville, is also hiring, a company news release said.
“This week, in all stores, we will add a dedicated greeter and roll out contactless curbside pickup with dedicated parking for Buy Online, Pickup In Store. We also will complete our nationwide rollout of Buy Online Same Day/Next Day Delivery,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply president and chief executive officer, said in the release.
“We are continuing to implement numerous measures to promote social distancing in our stores and rapidly provide personal protective equipment to team members,” Lawton added.
The company has taken a number of actions over the last three weeks.
MEASURES ANNOUNCED
As customers continue to shop at Tractor Supply stores, the company announced new measures to help employees and customers stay safe:
- Adding a dedicated greeter at every store location to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in store and provide additional cleaning of key items like carts and registers.
- Expanding the company’s Buy Online Same Day/Next Day Delivery from store offering to all Tractor Supply stores.
- Dedicating an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older from 8 to 9 a.m. every Wednesday
- Installing plexiglass barriers at cashier stands in stores.
- Endorsing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social and physical distancing practices in stores by marking floors and adding signage to help customers and employees maintain safe distances.
- Increasing personal protective equipment for employees, including gloves, masks, face shields and sanitizer.
- Implementing Contactless Curbside Delivery for Buy Online, Pickup In Store.
- Establishing a minimum of two dedicated parking spots at each store for Buy Online, Pickup In Store or Curbside Delivery.
- Expediting rollout of contactless payment options such as Apple Pay.
Tractor Supply previously announced the increase of mobile point of sale devices across the chain by the end of April “to allow for a more seamless checkout process for customers,” the news release said.
“During these uncertain times and changes to operations, Tractor Supply remains committed to maintaining its everyday low pricing on its consumable, usable and edible merchandise categories,” the release said.
HIRING INITIATIVE
Tractor Supply has plans to immediately fill more than 5,000 full-time and part-time positions across its nearly 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers, the release said.
The job opportunities represent existing and new positions with a focus on increased customer service and safety in stores. Candidates can learn more and apply for jobs at www.TractorSupply.jobs.
The news release said that Tractor Supply has introduced “numerous benefit enhancements” for its employees. The company Monday added the following benefits for employees:
- Extending from April 25 to May 9 its previously announced $2 per hour appreciation bonus to all frontline hourly team members.
- Announcing 100 percent coverage of COVID-19 medical treatment under the company’s medical plan.
- Waiving cost-sharing for telehealth visits for any reason under the company’s medical plan, helping employees limit potential exposure in physician offices and giving needed relief to medical facilities.
Tractor Supply previously announced:
- Awarding a one-time special bonus of $1,000 for exempt store managers and $500 for frontline leadership and support roles.
- Extending paid sick leave by two weeks for all employees affected by COVID-19. Employees who self-report contagious, flu or COVID-19 symptoms that keep them out of work, are part of a mandated or self-imposed quarantine, are impacted by the temporary closing of a location due to the outbreak, or have a confirmed case of COVID-19, will continue to be paid during that time.
The company recently established the Tractor Supply Company Foundation with a donation of $1.5 million “committed to the growth and development of rural areas with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts,” the release said.
To learn more about Tractor Supply’s actions in response to COVID-19, visit http://www.tractorsupply.com/COVID-19.