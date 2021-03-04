Almost a year into the pandemic, Greene County, the region and the state have experienced times of relatively low COVID-19 cases and surges with significant increases.
Currently, all three are experiencing a period of relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Greene County had seven new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. In Northeast Tennessee, there were 132 and statewide 1,598.
Three months ago as 2021 began, there were 98 new cases reported for Greene County, 560 in the region and 4,165 reported in Tennessee, according to statistics from the Department of Health.
On Wednesday, there were 66 individuals with active cases of the coronavirus in Greene County. Three months ago in January, that number was 805.
In the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee, there were 997 people with active cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. On Jan. 3, the active count was 6,031, according to state data.
Since the pandemic began, 7,301 people in the county have contracted the virus with 7,090 considered to have inactive cases.
No new deaths from the virus were reported for Greene County on Wednesday by the state, and there were no new hospitalizations locally. In a year, 145 people have died from the virus in the county and 170 have required hospitalization.
Ballad Health reported that it had 78 COVID-19 patients within its hospitals on Wednesday with three people admitted with virus-like symptoms who were awaiting test results. Among those coronavirus patients, 16 were in intensive care units and seven on ventilators, according to the health system’s daily COVID-19 scorecard.
Those numbers looked quite different on Jan. 3 as 339 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities and 67 were in intensive care units.
The positive rate for the region is at 9.4% for the past seven days, according to Ballad Health. Greene County’s positive rate is 4.2%, according to data from the state Department of Health.
The percentage of people who test positive among all those tested for the virus are reflected in the positive rate. A measure of how widespread the virus is in an area, a positive rate of 5% or less would indicate that the spread is coming under control.
Efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine can also be seen in the state data from Jan. 3 and Wednesday. Three months ago, 1,879 people in Greene County had received at least one dose of a vaccine. On Wednesday, that number had grown to 17,752.
Those numbers should continue to grow as the state is opening eligibility to the risk group Phase 1c on Monday. That risk group includes adults with underlying conditions that make them high risk for serious complications from the virus and caregivers of children with serious health issues.
Also eligible for vaccinations are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.