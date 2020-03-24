With the closing of most Greene County offices to public access in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt has announced county property tax payments are still being accepted, but only via mail, phone or online.
A convenience fee of 2.75% will be applied to credit/debit card payments. A convenience fee of $2.75 applies to e-check payments, the announcement stated.
Those who are paying delinquent 2018 county property taxes can pay by phone using a credit or debit card by calling 798-1705 or by mailing a check to the Trustee’s Office: 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216, Greeneville, TN 37745. Please include tax receipt number.
To pay 2019 County Property Taxes, people have three options. They can pay by phone using a credit or debit card by calling 1-877-768-5048. Online payments can be made using a credit/debit card or e-check at www.tennesseetrustee.com. To pay by check, mail it to the office at 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216, Greeneville, TN 37745 and include tax receipt number.