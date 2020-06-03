Nearly 250 Tusculum University students have earned associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the end of the 2020 spring semester.
Tusculum will formally recognize these graduates in a ceremony scheduled for Aug. 8, but the university is congratulating and honoring them now in recognition of their achievements, a press release from the university said.
Students will also not have to wait until August for the conferring of their degrees and receipt of their diplomas.
“These Pioneers have impressed us with their diligence and commitment to excellence, and we applaud them for reaching this milestone,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “We will support them and pray for them as they embark on their careers or the pursuit of their next degree. We are excited to see the direction they take their lives and are confident they will distinguish themselves and bring honor on Tusculum as their predecessors have.”
Tusculum’s graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for May but reset it to August due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Those graduating include two-year and four-year students who have lived on Tusculum’s Greeneville campus. Others have commuted to one or more of Tusculum’s three locations – Greeneville, Knoxville and Morristown – to take their courses. Another major group of students, such as adults with jobs and families, have completed their studies entirely online.
“Whatever path these students have taken to their degree, they have graced us with their presence and provided an outstanding example of perseverance in completing their coursework under extraordinary circumstances,” said Dr. Tricia Hunsader, Tusculum’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. “As recipients of a phenomenal education from our expert faculty, they will be poised to make their mark on the world. Kudos to these men and women.”
The list of May graduates is available at https://go.tusculum.edu/commencement/recognition-recent-graduates/.