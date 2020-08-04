Tusculum University celebrated first responders in Greene County and the work they perform for the community during a special event last week, a press release from the university said.
The university hosted a lunch Wednesday in the Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons on the Greeneville campus. Tusculum’s Office of Institutional Advancement organized the event, which featured remarks from Dr. Scott Hummel, the university’s president.
Danny Ricker, chaplain for Greeneville and Greene County first responders, delivered the invocation. Nicole Rader, development officer and director of special events for Tusculum, provided the welcome and closing remarks.
Twenty-one people attended the lunch and represented the following agencies:
- Greeneville Police Department
- Tusculum Police Department
- Greene County Sheriff’s Department
- Greeneville Fire Department
- Tusculum Fire Department
- Greeneville/Greene County EMS
- Greene County 911
- Tusculum University Campus Safety
“Every day, we watch in great admiration and appreciation as our campus safety officers take necessary steps to keep the Tusculum family and visitors safe,” Hummel said. “At the same time, we see law enforcement officers and emergency medical providers who work for various agencies in the community collaborating with us and serving the cities and counties they represent so well. This lunch provided an excellent way for us to recognize their hard work and commitment.”
Kim Kidwell, managing director of the Office of Institutional Advancement, said Tusculum welcomed the opportunity to support these community servants and that the event represented a key component of the university’s mission to be civically engaged.
“Building and maintaining partnerships with the community is important to everyone at Tusculum,” Kidwell said. “We value the many contributions of our first responders and thank them for their repeated efforts to keep us safe and help us achieve improved health in times of medical challenges.”