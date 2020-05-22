Tusculum University has created a new program for the summer that will enable people in the community to stay connected and explore excellent literature.
The university has developed seven virtual book clubs, to be led by Tusculum faculty and staff members, on a diverse genre of works, a release says. Community members will be able to join one or more of the clubs and interact with their fellow group members.
The clubs are free and will meet weekly via the Zoom online platform.
“We welcome the opportunity to engage with the community and have assembled an excellent group of book leaders who are excited to discuss some thought-provoking books,” said Kathy Hipps, director of the Thomas J. Garland Library on Tusculum’s Greeneville campus, said in the release. “These clubs provide a terrific forum for those who sign up to read new books or revisit a favorite one and share their insights with others in the group in a safe way during the global coronavirus pandemic.”
Interested community members can visit https://garland.tusculum.edu/bookclubs2020/ to review the list of clubs and learn more about the leaders, the authors and the books. Once they are on the site, individuals complete a short registration form. Book club leaders will contact those who register to provide the Zoom login details.
Here is basic information about the books, authors, times and club leaders.
- “Faith Unraveled: How a Girl Who Knew All the Answers Learned to Ask Questions” by Rachel Held Evans, Mondays at 5 p.m. ET from June 1-July 13, led by Rachael Barnett, director of Student Support Services, and Christy Cole, director of institutional research and effectiveness
- “What Would Dolly Do?: How to Be a Diamond in a Rhinestone World” by Lauren Marino, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET from June 2-16, led by Lisa Shiveler, grant writer
- “The Night Tiger” by Yangsze Choo, Saturdays at 2 p.m. ET from June 6-27, led by Dr. Michael Bodary, associate professor of English
- “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET from June 9-16, led by Holly Ratcliff, visiting assistant professor of English
- “Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife” by Bart D. Ehrman, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. ET from June 9-30, led by Dr. Travis Williams, associate professor of religion
- “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia” by Elizabeth Catte, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET from July 7-28, led by Dr. Ashley Rattner, assistant professor of American literature, and Ida Ruth Naillon, a spring Tusculum graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in English
- “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET from July 23-Aug. 6, led by Ian Ostrander, Upward Bound counseling specialist and a doctoral student in research psychology
For additional information, please email Jennine Goodart-Lovette, distance learning librarian and assistant professor of library services at the Garland Library, at jgoodartlovette@tusculum.edu or call 423-636-7320.