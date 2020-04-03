The Tusculum City Park pavilion has been shut down and tables are being moved to open areas in keeping with Centers for Disease Control guidelines for parks and trails, city police Chief Danny Greene said Thursday in a news release.
Signs will be posted to warn the public about areas that are being shut down and are off-limits because of social distancing recommendations and CDC guidelines, the release said.
Use of playground equipment at Tusculum City Park is also prohibited. Signage will be displayed.
Signage will also be placed at park rest rooms, which have not yet been opened for the season.
Parking at Tusculum City Park will be limited to the upper area lot only. Barricades will be placed at the entrance to the lower lot where rest rooms are located.
Tusculum City Park and the Linear Walking Trail are still open, but not for gatherings, “and we ask when you are here that you maintain a safe CDC ‘social distance’” of at least 6 feet from others, city Recorder John Lamb said.
Signage will be placed at all park entrances. The signs will state: “The park and walking trails are open. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and best health practices. Park hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Signage will be yellow with black lettering, the release by Greene said.
He said any first contact by the Tusculum Police Department “will be to request that persons comply with the rules that are being put into place.”
Officers “will look into groups of 10 or more gathered and request that they disburse in accordance with the CDC guidelines.”
Police will be driving a small electric car known as the “egg” when they patrol the park.
“During this time the egg will be in use randomly as a deterrent and as a goodwill ambassador. Contact will be limited and all safety precautions will be taken by the officer driving the egg,” the release said.
“These are unprecedented times and we are working in the dark at times, (but) we will get through this and be safe in the process,” the release said.