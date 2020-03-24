Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.