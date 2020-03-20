Tusculum University officials say a student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The university has instructed all nonessential personnel to begin working remotely, according to a news release.
Tusculum University received notice Friday morning of the test result, the first confirmed case of the virus in Greene County.
In addition to instructing staff members to work remotely, university officials said in the news release, “We are also telling all of our students who are on campus that we are closing the residence halls. We are notifying the health department of all campus members who have been in contact with the infected student so those individuals can be contacted by a health department official regarding next steps.”
Officials said the university and classes will continue to function and will remain on track to finish the remainder of the spring semester.
Tusculum students were on spring break last week. The university announced that after spring break, classes would be taught online, a decision made by many colleges and universities trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Tusculum did not close its campuses at that time.
Tusculum University “is committed to the well-being of all students, faculty and staff and will continue to be a resource for anyone who needs assistance,” officials said in the news release. “Our prayers go to the student who tested positive, as well as anyone else who might have had contact with that person.”
According to health officials, most who contract COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms before recovering. For some, however — especially the elderly and people with underlying health problems — the illness can cause severe and even fatal complications.