Dating to 1913, Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day is a longstanding tradition at Tusculum University.
It has evolved over the years from a campus-wide neatness competition to honor Tusculum benefactor McCormick to a day for students, faculty and staff to focus on civic engagement, a key part of the university’s mission statement, through community service both on and off campus.
“Civic engagement is part of our mission statement,” Assistant Director of the Center for Civic Engagement Amanda Delbridge said. “This is our way to expose our students to community service.”
This year’s community service activities took place on Friday, culminating the first ever Nettie Week, which focused on awareness and prevention of suicide as well as commemorating 9/11. The service projects, as well as other Nettie Week activities, were on campus this year due to COVID-19.
“Tusculum is all about helping people, and I think it’s a good thing,” said Tusculum junior Trevor Kahland. “It’s fun to help out and do this stuff.”
Kahland, who is studying environmental science, said he was happy to help Friday morning with a project to clean the Paul E. Hayden Educational Wetland on campus.
Leading that project was Dr. Conor Keitzer, an environmental science professor at Tusculum who explained that the crew of students wading waist-deep in the wetland were working to clear away an invasive species called Parrot Feather.
“All this happened basically over the summer,” Keitzer said of the Parrot Feather growth covering parts of the wetland the students had not yet cleared. “It takes over and out-competes native species. As it dies it takes oxygen out of the water, so it’s bad for the fish, too.”
“My feet are soaked. It’s definitely some hard work and dedication,” said freshman Tana Hill, who was also helping with the wetland project.
Hill, who is studying biology on a premedical track, said when she was younger she enjoyed going to work with her mom at a nursing home and helping residents out while she was there.
“Community service can do so much,” Hill said, both for others and for her own resume-building. “I like getting to know people and helping out.
Just down Gilland Street on Friday morning another group of students was busy with projects at the university’s welcome center, which is located at the corner of Gilland and Erwin Highway and also houses the office of institutional advancement.
“We are beautifying the campus and sprucing up our welcome center,” said Kim Kidwell, managing director of institutional advancement.
In the early Nettie Day commemorations, students focused on cleaning and sprucing up the campus ahead of an open house event, according to the university website.
“I see it as giving back,” said freshman Anthony Sterry, who was busy Friday morning with a landscaping project at the welcome center. “The community and the staff and faculty do so much for us, so I see this as giving back what they already give us.”
Ethan Medeiros, also a freshman, said his focus was on Nettie Fowler McCormick.
“Nettie Day is named for her, for the good that she’s done for the school,” Medeiros said. “I’m doing it for her.”
Dr. Chris Strode, Sterry and Medeiros’ freshman orientation class professor who was with his class working at the welcome center, said this year’s Nettie Week was his third year participating in the Nettie Day service projects.
“It gives the students a sense of giving back,” Strode said.
Other projects scheduled for Friday included building Adirondack chairs in honor of post-9/11 military service members, creating a pathway to the Doak House Museum, planting a butterfly garden, and the university’s tennis teams worked on cleaning courts for the Greene County Tennis Association.
Last year Tusculum was one of nine organizations nationwide to earn a 2020 September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service.
Delbridge explained that this led Tusculum to expand Nettie Day to the weeklong dual-focused event, but COVID-19 forced university leadership to keep projects on campus.
“It’s a little smaller scale this year due to COVID,” Delbridge said.
While the university was unable to proceed with plans for more than 800 volunteers to work at dozens of sites across Greene County, projects such as the one Friday morning at the wetland still allow the students’ work to have community reach as the trail is open to the community, Delbridge said.
Despite the smaller scale, students still experienced the tradition of civic engagement.
“I think everybody should do community service,” Kahland said.
For more information Tusculum University, visit www.tusculum.edu.