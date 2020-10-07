People who are looking to take the next step in their academic studies by seeking a master’s degree from Tusculum University will have an opportunity to inquire about the variety of available programs during an upcoming special event, according to a press release from the university.
Tusculum will hold a virtual open house Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Representatives of the colleges of Business, Education and Nursing, as well as members of the admissions and financial aid teams, will be prepared to answer questions from prospective graduate students.
Tusculum offers a master of business administration; a master of arts in teaching; a master of arts in education, with curriculum and instruction as well as special education concentrations; a master of arts in sport administration; a master of arts in organizational training and performance management; and a master of science in nursing, with a family nurse practitioner concentration.
One of the items that will be discussed is the TEACH grant, a federal program for students pursuing an education degree in a high-need field, the release said. To qualify at Tusculum, students must be fully admitted to the university’s education program.
“For individuals who want to advance in their current field or create a path to a new career option, Tusculum is the place to turn for that master’s degree,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “We offer a number of attractive delivery methods that provide the flexibility students need at this stage in their academic pursuits. This open house will be an excellent resource for these prospective students.”
To participate in the open house, register at https://home.tusculum.edu/aos/graduate-virtual-open-house/. Once that process is complete, Tusculum will send the registrant the Zoom link.
For further information about the various master’s programs and the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.