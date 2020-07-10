Tusculum University’s planned August graduation ceremony will be a virtual event instead of in-person due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the school’s president announced Thursday.
“We have concluded the wisest decision is to change to a virtual format for the commencement ceremony,” Dr. Scott Hummel said in a news release. “Our No. 1 priority is safety for all participants in a graduation ceremony, and we will be able to achieve that best under the present circumstances with a virtual event.”
The university announced in March that its spring graduation, initially scheduled for May 9, would be moved to August due to the pandemic, then in its early stages. The August ceremony was to be held for spring and summer graduates in Pioneer Arena. Hummel said then that Tusculum’s students “have worked diligently to earn their degrees, and we want them to walk across the stage and relish that moment as long as it is safe.”
Conditions did improve in June locally as new cases of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the new coronavirus — leveled off. However, in late June after a week with cases holding at 56, the numbers began increasing again.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case in Greene County, bringing the total to 123 since the pandemic began. Thirty of those cases are listed as active, down from 38 the previous day.
In response to the recent case increases, the town of Greeneville has gone from the third phase of its reopening plan — the least restrictive — back to the first phase. Additionally, local banks have again closed their lobbies to the public.
Tusculum officials said in the news release the now-virtual graduation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, a Saturday. Graduates and anyone else who is interested in watching the ceremony can view it on Tusculum’s website, www.tusculum.edu.
Even with the switch, according to the news release, “graduation will still include many standard and beloved elements of commencement ceremonies. The university will read the names of every graduate and will add a special touch by showing a photo of graduates who submit one.”
Commencement will also feature one undergraduate speaker and one graduate school speaker as well as remarks from Hummel and Dr. Tricia Hunsader, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
“We are focused on retaining the heart of what commencement represents – celebration of academic excellence and a formal ceremony to mark completion of one stage in life and the beginning of another,” Hunsader said. “This is a significant milestone for our graduates, and we want them and their family members to have a meaningful graduation experience.”