Tusculum University is waiving the enrollment deposit all new students would have paid for summer sessions and the fall semester when they commit to attend the university, according to a news release.
By implementing this measure, Tusculum is ensuring students will not have to pay funds to the university until later in the enrollment process, a step meant to assist incoming students whose families might be affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Acceptance to a university is one of the most memorable experiences in a person’s life,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, Tusculum’s vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “But for some people, that joy is mixed with worry because of challenges their family might be experiencing. We want our future Pioneers to focus on preparing for their enrollment and celebrating their acceptance to Tusculum.”
The onset of the coronavirus has put many people in a difficult position with job losses or reduced pay. Williams said Tusculum recognized some people might not be in a position now to pay a deposit and might need to focus on other expenses. This relief by the university will give them time to focus on their immediate priorities, she said.
“Receiving a degree presents many opportunities for long-term success, and we want incoming students to focus on that big picture,” said Dawn Bridwell, Tusculum’s assistant vice president of admissions. “As all of us navigate COVID-19, it is important to recognize moments when we can look out for each other’s well-being and current circumstances. The waiver of the deposit achieves that purpose.”
This newest initiative is one of many ways Tusculum helps incoming students, the release said. Another is the creation of the Pioneer 100, which assists students who meet certain financial and academic criteria. The Pioneer 100 provides free tuition to any student who is full Pell grant and HOPE scholarship eligible.
