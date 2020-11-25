Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported for Greene County on Wednesday.
The 25 new cases bring the total number of people who have contracted the virus locally since March to 2,903, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County has 301 people with active cases of COVID-19, which is down 24 from Tuesday, according to the state report.
The number of people in the county who are defined as having inactive cases by the state increased by 49 to 2,531. The state defines inactive cases as those in which the individual is either 14 days past a positive test or onset of symptoms and has not had to be hospitalized to treat the virus.
No new deaths from the virus were reported on Wednesday for Greene County. Seventy-one people have died from the illness in the county.
The Department of Health indicated that it had updated its long term care facility data for the week on Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. It is typically updated on Fridays.
There were no new cases reported in any local nursing homes in the update. The only local facility on the list is Signature Healthcare of Greeneville, which had three employees test positive for the virus in the past month. The update indicates it has been 16 days since the last positive test for an employee.
Two Greene Countians were hospitalized for treatment of the virus during the 24-hour period covered in Wednesday’s state report. Since March, 118 people from the county have been hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
On Wednesday, 210 individuals were hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities for treatment of COVID-19, according to the health system’s daily virus scorecard. An additional five people had been admitted with symptoms but were awaiting test results.
Forty-three virus patients are in intensive care units with 26 of those on ventilators, according to the report.
The positive rate for the region is up to 19.1%, according to the Ballad Health scorecard. The positive rate provides the percentage of people who have positive results for the virus among all those tested in the past seven days, currently reflecting that about one in five people tested are positive in the region.
Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was slightly higher than the region, at 19.6%.
The state Department of Health reported 300 new cases for the 10-county region in Northeast Tennessee. A third of those cases were in Washington and Sullivan counties.
There are 2,932 active cases in those 10 counties, all of which are served by Ballad Health. Sullivan County has the most active cases with 820. Greene County has the fourth highest number of active cases in the region.
Across Tennessee, 2,118 new cases of the virus and 92 deaths from the illness were reported Wednesday by the Department of Health. Since March, 347,972 people across the state have contracted COVID-19 and 4,466 people have died.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. xHowever, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, no tests are being administered Thursday and Friday. However, the state has extended testing hours for Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with regular hours resuming Tuesday.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.