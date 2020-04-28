Greene Countians facing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic or other situations now have an additional source of assistance with power bills.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Valley Authority is providing funds from its community support fund to local power companies to assist people struggling to pay their electric bills.
Greeneville Light & Power System is eligible for $15,000 in matching funds from TVA. The power system has already found $6,100 to dedicate toward the match, President and CEO Bill Carroll reported to the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors on Monday.
“We have until September to come up with the match of $15,000,” he told the board. “We will get that match.”
Carroll also thanked the board for its action in March to allow the Community H.E.L.P. program to become an “opt out” program to provide help to those needing assistance with power bills.
“It will provide a good resource, particularly now as people may need assistance in the coming months due to the coronavirus situation,” he said.
Community H.E.L.P. is a “round up” program. Participating customer bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar with the difference contributed to Community H.E.L.P.
The program was an “opt in” effort that required a customer to request to participate. However, GL&PS officials learned that state regulations would allow it to be an “opt out” option, in which customers have to request to not participate in the program, which resulted in the March board action.
The “round up” generated about $17,000 last month, he said. The fund is administered by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries. A portion of the funding is to go to the Firewood Ministry, he said, with the majority designated for use to help people with electric bills.
Some customers have called to opt out of the program, Carroll said.
Greeneville Light & Power has closed its lobby to public access and provided customer service through its drive-thru only since late March.
Carroll said that measure taken as a precaution to help limit the spread of the virus is continuing. The utility will determine when to reopen depending on how the pandemic situation goes over the next few weeks, he said.
Service through the drive-thru is going well, he said. Customers have been patient and understanding of the reason the measures have been taken. There are lines at times, he said, but they also coincide with normally busy days.
Employees at the office have found ways to create physical distance, he said. While it is not possible for line crews to completely work 6 feet apart, measures are being taken to reduce their possible exposure, he said.
Truck cabs are disinfected daily, and crews have individual places to go to pick up daily assignments rather than gather at the operations center each morning as they had previously done, Carroll said.
In other business, the board gave authority for Chair Sarah Webster and GL&PS attorney Ron Woods to negotiate terms of employment with Chuck Bowlin for the position of president and CEO.
Carroll announced his intention to retire at the end of June earlier this year. The board asked Carroll for his recommendation of a person for the position from within the utility. His recommendation was Bowlin, who is currently operations supervisor.
Each member of the board interviewed Bowlin during the past month. The board will consider approving the contract during its meeting scheduled for May 26.
During his report about operations, Bowlin told the board the new West Greene substation is now energized and online as part of the utility’s distribution system. The new substation, located on Big Ridge above Lick Creek off of West Andrew Johnson Highway, is the fourth delivery point into the GL&PS power distribution system from the TVA. The addition of the delivery point increases the reliability of electrical service for customers, GL&PS officials have explained in the past.