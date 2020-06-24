Greene County's number of COVID-19 cases continues to slowly edge upward with two new active cases reported Wednesday.
There are now three active coronavirus cases in Greene County, according to the daily report released Wednesday afternoon from the Tennessee Department of Health. Greene County's total number of cases is up two, reaching 58, according to the report.
Fifty-three people have recovered from the virus in the county, and two have died from the illness since the pandemic began, according to the report.
Although Greene County and some of the surrounding counties in Northeast Tennessee have experienced slower growth in numbers, one of the county's western neighbors has seen a surge in cases in the past two weeks.
Hamblen County has 69 active cases, according to the state report, with a total of 156 reported since the pandemic began.
Greene County's eastern neighbor, Washington County, has 21 active cases.
Active cases in other counties in the region include Carter with 10, Hawkins with 8, Cocke and Sullivan counties with six each, Johnson with three, Hancock with two and Unicoi, one.
Sevier County has 220 active cases while Knoxville has 229. Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases had increased by 932 since Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,235 since the pandemic began. Fourteen more people have died from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 556, according to the report. Nationwide, more than 120,000 people have died due to the virus.
Recovered from the virus are 24,693 statewide.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the older population and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests for the virus are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.