Greene County had two new deaths from the coronavirus reported on Friday, bringing the total for the past seven days to eight.
The two new deaths were recorded in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths locally from the illness to 36. The local deaths were among the 32 reported statewide on Friday.
Seven of the eight deaths in the past week were nursing home residents, according to data from the state about cases in assisted living centers and nursing homes that is updated each Friday.
According to that data, seven residents at Life Care Center of Greeneville have died from the virus in the past week. Ten people at the nursing home have died from the coronavirus in the past month.
No new deaths were recorded at Signature Healthcare in the past week. Life Care Center and Signature Healthcare are the only two local long-term care facilities that have had cases thus far, according to the state.
State officials announced this week that starting Oct. 1, long-term care facilities will be allowed to conduct outdoor and limited indoor visits as long as they’ve had no new case of the virus in two weeks.
Previously, nursing homes and other facilities were only allowed to have some visitors if the facilities were in counties where the disease was stable.
The number of new cases in Greene County increased by 38 on Friday, according to the state Health Department report.
Active cases within the county on Friday totaled 103, up 25 in the 24-hour period covered in the daily report. The difference in the number is reflected in the number of deaths and the number of people moved to the “inactive/recovered” category, which was 11 on Friday.
Locally, 936 people are listed in this category, which is defined by the state as people who are 14 days past the onset of symptoms or the day of their test if they are asymptomatic.
The 11 new cases reported in the nursing homes are among the 101 new cases recorded in Greene County in the past week.
Three more residents at Life Care tested positive for the virus in the past week with one testing positive at Signature Healthcare. During the pandemic, 98 of the 108 residents at Signature Healthcare have tested positive as have 74 of the 106 residents at Life Care.
The other seven new cases at the nursing homes were employees — four at Life Care and three at Signature Healthcare. The total number of employees from Signature who have had the virus now totals 67. Forty-three Life Care employees have or have had the virus.
Among counties in Northeast Tennessee, Greene County had the second highest number of new cases in the region. Washington County had one more new case than Greene on Friday with 39. Across the state, 2,357 new cases were reported on Friday.
Greene County has the fourth highest number in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties served by Ballad Health. Washington County has the most people currently with the virus at 232, according to the state report.
Johnson County has 179 active cases, a number that reflects an outbreak at the Northeast Tennessee Correctional Complex. Sullivan County has 153 active cases.
There were no additional people hospitalized locally from the virus, according to Friday’s report. A total of 76 people from Greene County have required hospital care due to the illness.
On Friday, there were 78 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ballad Health facilities, according to the daily COVID-19 Scorecard from the health system. Ten people are in hospitals with virus symptoms but awaiting test results. Eleven of those hospitalized are in intensive care units and eight are on a ventilator. The hospital system has 24 designated COVID beds available.
The percentage of people with positive results among those tested in the past seven days is a little higher for Greene County than the region. Greene County’s positive rate for the past week is 8.9%. The region served by Ballad Health has had a 6.9% positive rate for the same period.
Over the last 14 days, Greene County has averaged 11.4 new cases per day, according to state data. For the prior 14-day period, the average was 15.1
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.