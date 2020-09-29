Two more COVID-19 deaths and three new cases were reported for Greene County by the Tennessee Department of Health in its daily update on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s report from the state health department also reflected a drop of 13 active cases, as 14 people were moved to the inactive/recovered category. The report lists 78 active cases in Greene County and 1,045 cases listed as inactive/recovered.
The deaths reported Tuesday bring the total number of local deaths from the virus to 46, while the three new cases bring the total number of cases in Greene County since the pandemic began to 1,169.
Two more people have been hospitalized, according to the daily update, bring the total number of Greene County residents to require hospital care for the virus to 82.
The two Greene County residents admitted to the hospital between Monday’s and Tuesday’s updates from the state department of health are among 67 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities, according to the health system’s daily COVID-19 Scorecard released Tuesday.
Eleven people are hospitalized with virus symptoms in Ballad Health facilities while they await test results.
Sixteen of the coronavirus patients in Ballad Health facilities are in intensive care units with eight on ventilators.
Leading the region for new cases Tuesday was Washington County with 18. Two new deaths were also reported Tuesday in Washington County.
Sullivan County had 11 new cases Tuesday and no new deaths reported.
Five new cases and two new deaths were reported for Hamblen County on Tuesday.
One new case was reported in Carter County, according to the state department of health, while Cocke County reported no new cases. No deaths were reported Tuesday in either county.
Statewide on Tuesday the Department of Health reported an increase of 879 new cases and 31 new deaths.
MASK MANDATE
A mask mandate, renewed for Greene County by mayor Kevin Morrison on Sept. 14, is set to expire at midnight Wednesday night unless renewed again.
The mandate requires the wearing of an infection control mask or other quality cloth facial covering by all residents, visitors, employees and/or patrons of all Greene County businesses, industry, restaurants, retail stores, organizations and/or venues.
Gov. Bill Lee granted authority in an executive order to local government officials to implement mask mandates through the end of September if they wish. Local authorities’ ability to extend mask mandates depends on whether Lee extends his executive order granting them that authority.