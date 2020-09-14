Greene County has topped the 1,000 mark in its number of coronavirus cases and has had two new deaths due to COVID-19.
With the 31 new cases reported for the county on Monday, there have been 1,010 cases of coronavirus locally since the pandemic began, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update.
Two new deaths were reported in the state Department of Health’s report, bringing the total to 30 in Greene County during the pandemic.
The number of active cases in the county increased by 11 to 105, according to Monday’s report. The total of inactive cases increased by 18 and now stands at 875.
Also on Monday, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued his third executive order during the coronavirus, extending the requiring of infection control/facial coverings until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The initial executive order declaring a mask mandate was issued in mid-July. A second executive order on Aug. 12 extended the mask mandate, which would have expired Monday without the extension.
“Our area healthcare experts agree that more people are wearing masks or cloth facial coverings, helping to suppress droplet/breath transmission, and this is reflected in the trend that has and is being observed across the Tri-Cities region,” Morrison said in an email announcing the new order. “We are continuing to encourage hand hygiene and social distancing as other measures to suppress the spread of the virus.”
MASK MANDATE
The mandate requires the wearing of an infection control mask or other quality cloth facial covering by all residents, visitors, employees and/or patrons of all Greene County businesses, industry, restaurants, retail stores, organizations and/or venues.
In one of Gov. Bill Lee most recent executive orders, he gave the authority to local government officials to implement the mask mandates through the end of September if they so wish.
The latest two week extension for Greene County puts it on the same renewal schedule as all other East Tennessee counties with similar mask mandates. This uniformity in the region helps travelers inside the region as well as health care providers, Morrison said.
Each of the counties in Northeast Tennessee served by Ballad Health has a mask mandate in place.
Morrison also renewed the declaration of the Public Health State of Emergency within Greene County on Friday, which also encourages mask wearing, social distancing and good hand hygiene practices.
NEW HOSPITALIZATION
One additional person from Greene County has required hospital care due to the coronavirus, according to information the state released Monday. Sixty-nine people have been hospitalized with the illness locally.
Eighty-three people are hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities in the region, according to the health system’s daily COVID-19 Scorecard. Nine people were in hospitals with virus symptoms awaiting test results.
Twelve of the coronavirus patients are in intensive care units with seven on ventilators.
For the 14-day period between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13, Greene County averaged 11.8 new cases reported per day. For the 14 days prior, the average was 15.1, according to data from the state Health Department.
Between Sept. 6 and 13, the average percent of positive results among people tested daily was 8.7% for the county. Ballad Health reported that the positive rate for the counties served by its system for the past seven days was at 8.8% on Monday.
As Greene County tops the 1,000-case mark, Washington County has now topped the 2,000-mark. According to Monday’s state report, the 43 new cases reported in Washington County on Monday brought the number of coronavirus cases there to 2,007 during the pandemic.
Washington County continues to have the most active cases in the region with 214. Sullivan has the next highest active count with 168. Greene County has the third highest number of active cases in the region.
The two new local deaths are among the 19 reported across Tennessee on Monday, according to the Department of Health report. A total of 2,097 people have died statewide from the virus.
The number of new cases in the state rose by 2,450, and there have been 174,274 coronavirus cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Nationwide, there had been a little more than 6.5 million cases and 193,705 deaths from the virus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.