Two more deaths in Greene County have been attributed to COVID-19.
The number of people locally who have died from the coronavirus has risen to 54, up two from the last 24-hour tally, according to Tuesday’s virus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County continues to have the most deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee from the virus. Washington County is second with 53.
The state reported nine new cases for the county on Tuesday, bringing the number of people who have contracted the virus locally to 1,821 since the pandemic started.
Active cases within the county totaled 332 on Tuesday, down 21 from the previous day. Twenty-eight more people are now in the inactive/recovered case count for Greene County, according to the state report.
Since the pandemic began, 1,435 people are considered to be inactive since they have are past the 14-day point of either onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic.
There were no new hospitalizations reported locally. During the eight months since the pandemic began, 95 people from Greene County have been hospitalized due to the illness.
Ballad Health reported a new daily peak on Tuesday in the number of people in its hospital facilities for COVID-19 treatment. There were 169 people hospitalized with the virus with another 16 in facilities with symptoms awaiting test results, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system.
The number of patients in intensive care units with the virus also hit a new peak at 33 on Tuesday, according to the Ballad Health data. Fifteen of those patients are on ventilators.
Greene County’s new cases are among the 161 reported in the 10-county region in Northeast Tennessee for Tuesday. Washington County had the highest number of new cases at 46.
The number of active cases within Northeast Tennessee totaled 2,832 on Tuesday. Greene County has the third highest number of active cases behind Sullivan with 853 and Washington with 663, according to the state report.
In the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region served by Ballad Health, 15.5% of the individuals tested for the virus within the last seven days received a positive result. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 15.3%.
The two local deaths are among the 44 reported for the entire state on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health report. Since the pandemic started, 3,207 people have died from the virus in the state.
New cases reported statewide totaled 1,908 for Tuesday. The number of people who have contracted the virus in Tennessee now stands at 251,774.
Nationwide, the COVID-19 death toll topped 225,000 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.