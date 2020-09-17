Two more people in Greene County have died from the coronavirus.
The number of deaths locally from COVID-19 now stands at 34, according to the daily update Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Health. In September, 18 people in the county have died from the virus.
The two local deaths are among 13 reported across the state on Thursday. In Tennessee, 2,164 people have died from the virus.
Eleven new cases of the illness were reported locally in Greene County on Thursday, according to the state report, bringing the total cases locally to 1,037 since the pandemic began.
Greene County had the second highest number of new cases in the region. Washington County had 15 new cases and Sullivan also had 11. Across the state, 1,053 new cases were reported on Thursday.
The number of active cases in the county declined by one and is now at 78, according to Thursday’s state data.
Greene County ranks in the middle of the pack for active cases in the 10 Northeast Tennessee counties served by Ballad Health. Washington County has the most people currently with the virus at 210, according to the state report.
Johnson County has 170 active cases, a number that reflects an outbreak at the Northeast Tennessee Correctional Complex. Sullivan County has 78 active cases while Carter has 83.
Ten more people were added to the inactive/recovered list for Greene County, bringing that total up to 925.
One person from the county was hospitalized due to the virus in the 24-hour period reflected in Thursday’s report. A total of 76 people from Greene County have required hospital care due to the illness.
That one person is among 77 hospitalized with coronavirus in Ballad Health facilities, according to the Thursday’s COVID-19 Scorecard from the health system. Twenty-nine people are in hospitals with virus symptoms awaiting test results. Eleven of those hospitalized are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator. The hospital system has 39 designated COVID beds available.
The percentage of people with positive results among those tested in the past seven days is almost the same for Greene County and the region. Greene County’s positive rate for the past week is 7.7%. The region served by Ballad Health has had a 7.6% positive rate for the same period.
NEW TESTING OPTION
A new COVID-19 testing option is now available to Greene Countians.
The CVS Pharmacy on the Asheville Highway is one of 11 of the chain’s locations in Tennessee that will begin providing COVID-19 drive-thru testing, according to a release from CVS Health
The self-swab tests are free and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control criteria, the release stated.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian is required to complete the online registration for minors, who must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
The process for the testing can vary by store, but individuals will be provided instructions through signage or from staff on site, the release stated.
Patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space, or in limited locations inside the store. The patient will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
Test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites are typically available within 2-3 days.
Since the pandemic began, testing has been available at the Greene County Health Department and Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Free tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.