Two more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Twenty-two new local cases were also included in the daily virus update from the state on Thursday.
The two deaths reported Thursday bring the total number of local people who have died from the virus to 132. This year, 40 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19, with 11 of those reported in February.
Statewide the Department of Health reported 3,154 new cases and 169 deaths on Thursday. The statewide positivity rate was reported as 8.23%.
According to Ballad Health’s daily COVID-19 scorecard, the positive rate in the region rose slightly from the 16.9% reported on Wednesday for the previous seven days to 17.1% on Thursday.
The number of active cases in Greene County Thursday stood at 204 on Thursday. In total since the pandemic began, 6,957 cases have been identified locally.
No new hospitalizations were reported for Greene County on Thursday.
Ballad Health reported 100 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals on Thursday. There were 11 COVID-19 admissions and 23 discharges in the 24-hour period covered in the scorecard. Two patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms awaiting test results.
Nineteen patients were in a Ballad Health intensive care unit (ICU) with COVID-19, with 12 of those on ventilators Thursday.
At the time the Scorecard was released, Ballad Health had administered 27,774 first vaccine doses and 18,389 second doses.
According to state data, 9,064 vaccines had been administered in Greene County through Thursday, and 723,200 had been administered statewide.
Vaccination appointments are now being made for individuals who are 70 and older and those who are frontline health providers or work in health care or K-12 education and child care, according to the state. Appointments for the Greene County Health Department’s vaccination clinic at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.