COVID-19 continues to take a toll on Greene County with two more deaths from the illness.
The two deaths were reported for the county in Monday’s daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. With the additional deaths, the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Greene County has grown to 136. Fifteen deaths from the virus have been reported for the county thus far in February.
The local deaths were two of eight reported Monday for the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee region and one of the 97 reported in the state by the Department of Health.
Ballad Health and Tennessee Department of Health officials have explained at past briefings that the recent number of deaths stems from the surge of cases that occurred around the holidays. In the typical course of the illness, it is usually 10 to 11 days after onset of symptoms that a person may need hospitalization and then could be in the hospital for weeks.
The number of deaths from the virus should begin to decline in the next couple of weeks, reflecting the recent drop in new cases, officials from the health system and the state indicate.
That trend in the dropping number of new cases continued Monday in both Greene County and the region. Eleven new cases were reported Monday for Greene County.
Including that local number, there were 66 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee. The most were in Washington County with 14. A month ago, there were 658 new cases reported by the state for the 10 counties in the region. Greene County’s new case total for that day, Jan. 8, was 75.
The trend is also occurring in new case numbers for the entire state. On Monday, 1,226 new cases were reported for Tennessee. A month ago, 6,369 new cases were reported. Since the pandemic began, 745,826 people have contracted the virus in the state.
On Monday, 197 people in Greene County had active COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 7,024 people in the county have contracted the virus and 6,691 of those are now considered inactive cases.
HOSPITALIZATIONS REPORTED
One person from the county was hospitalized for treatment of the virus in the time period covered in Monday’s state report. Since last March, 164 people locally have required hospital care for the virus.
Ballad Health reported that there were 103 COVID-19 patients within its hospitals on Monday. Additionally, two people were admitted to the hospital with virus symptoms awaiting test results. Of those 103 patients, 22 were in intensive care units and 15 were on ventilators, according to the health system.
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City is currently treating 86 people with active cases of the virus, 82 of whom are veterans. The other four are employees.
Since the pandemic began, 2,251 people have been treated at the VA Center for COVID-19 with 149 deaths and 2,204 convalescent cases, who are individuals either post-hospital discharge or 14 days after their last positive test, whichever comes later.
The positive rate for the past seven days in the region was 15.2%, according to Ballad Health. The positive rate indicates how many people had positive results among all those tested, a measure of how widespread the virus is in the community. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 8.5%, according to data from the state Department of Health.
VACCINES AVAILABLE
Greene County continues to have COVID-19 vaccines available with appointments required to receive inoculations at the Department of Health vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Those eligible for vaccinations in Greene County, according to the state, are individuals 70 years of age and over, frontline health providers or those who work in health care or K-12 education and child care.
According to the state Department of Health, 10,360 vaccines had been administered in the county through Monday. A total of 848,930 vaccines have been administered in Tennessee, according to the Department of Health.
Vaccines are also available at three local pharmacies — Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store, and Corley’s Pharmacy Solution, but each has been provided limited supplies by the state. Information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
Appointments for the Greene Valley site operated by the state can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive the site at their appointment time but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday — Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.