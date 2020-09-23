Two more deaths in Greene County from the coronavirus were reported by the state on Wednesday, while the number of new cases continued to trend downward as six were recorded.
To continue that downward trend, Ballad Health officials continue to encourage the practices of mask wearing, social distancing and good hand hygiene to limit the spread of not just COVID-19, but also the seasonal flu.
All three need to be practiced to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but can also keep the flu at lower levels during the upcoming season, Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Heath, said during a media briefing on Wednesday.
“It is not one of three, but all three that need to be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
And, she added, “If we continue these things, it can impact flu spread, but only if we continue to do these things.”
If it is an active flu season with a large number of cases along with COVID-19 cases, it could overwhelm resources for the health system, according to Ballad Health officials.
“Flu shots are safe and effective,” she said. “Now is really the time to get them.”
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health, also encouraged the public to be vigilant in wearing a mask, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
“It is going to be critical in determining where we go in the next couple of months in terms of new cases and hospitalizations,” he said.
Greene County now has 39 deaths from the virus, the Tennessee Department of Health reported in its daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday. With the six new cases, the county has had 1,118 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
Locally, there are 94 active cases, down 11 from Tuesday, according to the state report. Fifteen people have been added to the inactive/recovered case list for the county, which now totals 985.
OPTIMISM ABOUT TRENDS
The number of cases overall have been declining in the region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia served by Ballad Health.
“We continue to feel optimistic about our trends, specifically in this region,” Swift said. “However, when we talk about optimism, it does not equal complacency. We need to keep our focus on the pandemic. We are starting to see other areas of the country where numbers are going back up. There is a lot is coming in the future. We need to stay focused and keep our eyes on numbers and transmission of COVID.”
The positivity rate, the percentage of people with positive results among all those tested in the past seven days, is 6.8% for the 21 counties in the Ballad Health service region. For Greene County, the positivity rate for the past seven days is 10.3%.
Greene County had the fourth lowest number of new cases on Wednesday among the 10 counties served by Ballad Health in Northeast Tennessee. The number of new cases ranged from one each in Cocke, Hancock and Unicoi counties to 46 recorded in Washington County, according to the state report.
Greene has the fourth highest number of active cases behind Washington with 250, Sullivan with 140 and Hamblen with 114.
On Wednesday, there were 75 people hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities with COVID-19 with three awaiting test results to determine if they have the virus, according to the health system. Of those hospitalized, eight are in intensive care units with six on ventilators.
No new hospitalizations were reported for Greene County on Wednesday by the state.
The hospital system’s medical care unit capacity is at 95.9% with ICU capacity at 87.9%, Swift said.
According to the Veterans Administration, there are 39 active cases at the James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Healthcare System at Mountain Home, with 31 of those veterans and eight employees as of early Wednesday afternoon. There have been 438 total cases reported at the VA Center during the pandemic, with 374 listed as convalescent cases and with 25 known deaths.
Statewide, there were 1,561 new cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the number of cases to 186,709 since the pandemic began. The two local deaths were among 14 reported in Tennessee in Wednesday’s Department of Health update. In Tennessee, 2,275 people have died from the virus.
DISTANCING GUIDELINES
Swift also addressed some updates made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its guidelines regarding the aerial spread of the coronavirus. The updates were not changes to previous recommendations, she said, but rather a further explanation of the spread.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through the transmission of droplets when a person coughs, talks, sneezes, sings or shouts, Swift continued, and the 6-foot recommendation for social distancing comes from the fact that a majority of droplets will drop by 6 feet.
“Six feet is not a magical number, but the CDC was trying to clarify some of that this week. The further you can spread out and distance yourself, the better,” she said.
“There might be instances — those high risk places that involve singing, shouting or screaming, those instances where we know the droplets may project a little bit farther — those are places where, even if you are outside, masks really need to continue to be worn,” Swift continued.
CALL FOR DONATIONS
Runnels also renewed a call for donations of plasma from people who have recovered from the virus. Ballad Health is using convalescent plasma in the treatment of the virus and is participating in a national study to determine its effectiveness.
Those who have recovered are asked to call Marsh Regional Blood Center to see if they are eligible to give at 423-408-7500.
There is also a need for blood donations, Runnels said.
“Anytime anyone steps forward to make a blood donation, they make an invaluable gift to someone,” he said.
He noted that the ability to collect donations will be enhanced by a donation announced Wednesday of funds to purchase a new bloodmobile for Marsh from Eastman Credit Union.
About five years ago, the credit union gave a gift to purchase a bloodmobile, in which 1,500 donations have been made thus far, he said.