With response to COVID-19 leaving many people unemployed or furloughed from their jobs, a United Way of Greene County official said this week the agency expects to “take a hit” in its funding and that a decline in donations is anticipated later this year during the nonprofit’s annual fundraising campaign.
Meanwhile, agencies and organizations that play a central role in assisting others continue to need the United Way’s help, and some are seeing a higher demand for their services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have some right on the front lines,” said Wendy Peay, executive director of the United Way of Greene County.
For example, Peay cited an increase in need for those who use the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank, and mentioned other agencies responding in different ways to the needs of the public during the epidemic.
“The (Holston Home’s) Children’s Center is open, taking care of kids for those in essential occupations. And the family resource centers at the school systems are really making unbelievable efforts to reach out to school kids and their families. The Rescue Squad is taking all water rescues and motor vehicle accidents like they always have.
“We have some amazing stories going on,” Peay said.
Peay noted other organizations receiving funds through United Way of Greene County that are helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are working with Greeneville Light & Power System to secure a TVA match of local funds raised to support residential power customers who have been affected by the pandemic,” Peay said.
United Way of Greene County will provide $5,000 in food gift certificates to the Greene County Schools Family Resource Center and the Greeneville City Schools Family Resource Center to support families with school children at home.
Greene County United Way is part of the United Way Regional COVID-19 Relief Fund, along with six other local United Way organizations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Funds raised regionally “will be used to provide support during the pandemic and during the recovery period as our local economy recovers and people can go back to work,” Peay said.
The Regional COVID-19 Relief Fund website is https://netnswvarelief.org/
The United Way was able to assist a local resident who tested positive for COVID-19 with some supplies to help the family in quarantine.
“I gathered supplies from a variety of sources and delivered them to the family,” Peay said.
ORGANIZATIONS BENEFIT
Other organizations performing work related to community response during the COVID-19 epidemic that work with United Way include:
- American Red Cross, which responds to house fires and other local emergencies with basic needs assistance.
- Frontier Health, which provides mental health counseling, treatment, drug and alcohol abuse therapy, and crisis services.
- Greeneville and Greene County Community Ministries, which helps with emergency food, shelter, and utility assistance.
- Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, which responds to motor vehicle accidents and other emergency situations, including water rescues.
- The Greene County Cancer Program, which provides gas vouchers and nutritional supplements to cancer patients.
- Mountain Region Speech and Hearing, which provides speech and hearing therapies by telephone.
- Tennessee Poison Center, which provides information and treatment advice for poisoning situations by telephone to residents and medical professionals.
- CHIPS Family Violence Shelter, which provides shelter and services to domestic violence victims.
- CONTACT 211, which provides information and referral services by telephone, “and their call volume has increased dramatically,” Peay said.
- Personal Support Services, which provides in-home assistance to help sustain self-sufficiency for neglected and abused individuals.
- Tennessee Rehabilitation Center, which helps support disabled individuals working in essential industries.
- Debusk Vunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, which provides rehab services to first responders at emergency scenes.
- Rural Resources Teen Training Program, which provides food and support to teen participants.
FUTURE DONATION CONCERNS
The United Way of Greene County relies on the generosity of the community to meet its annual budget. Funds, in turn, are then shared with local agencies and organizations.
With the economy in a freefall and many businesses having to make layoffs and furlough workers while the state’s “Safer At Home” order remains in effect, nonprofits like United Way look with apprehension to future fundraising efforts.
“It’s a little scary,” Peay said. “All of our resources will be affected. United Way runs on pledges, (voluntary employee) paycheck deductions. Think about how many people are not getting a paycheck right now, so we are expecting to take a hit.”
Still, “It’s amazing all the support that is coming in,” Peay said.
“There’s lots of things to be done. We are in different times. The problems are huge and we’re going to struggle to meet them,” she said.
Some individuals want to earmark a donation to a specific cause or agency. Peay said that the United Way will do its best to meet such requests, but pointed out the needs other local charitable organizations also have.
“We’ve doing our best to help anybody. If they have some (specific recipient) weighing heavily on their heart, we try to do it the best we can,” Peay said.
There are several ways to give to United Way of Greene County:
- Go to www.unitedwayofgreenecounty.com and click on Take Action and Make a Donation.
- Text GREENE to 243725 (bidpal) and go to link provided.
- Send a check to United Way of Greene County, 115 Academy St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
- To give to the Regional Relief Fund, go to https://netnswvarelief.org/