Local education officials say the latest update to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 safety guidance, which lowers the recommended physical distance in classrooms from 6 feet to 3 feet as long as masks are used, will not affect local school operations.
A press release from the CDC says the change was made to reflect the latest science on physical distance between students in classrooms. The CDC continues to advise that schools use layers of prevention strategies, including correct and universal use of masks and cohorting, or keeping students in the same groups, in addition to efforts to maintain distance.
The updated recommendation applies to elementary schools regardless of the level of community spread, but if community spread is high and it is not possible for middle and high school students to stay in the same cohort at school, the CDC recommends those older students stay 6 feet apart even in the classroom. The release notes this recommendation is because older students are more likely than younger students to be exposed to the virus and spread it.
Guidance for students and staff to maintain 3 to 6 feet of distance has been a part of the CDC’s guidance for districts operating under the critical infrastructure designation, like Greene County Schools, for months.
“Nothing has changed for us realistically because we’ve had critical infrastructure in place,” Director of Schools David McLain said.
The Greene County school board approved the district’s critical infrastructure designation in July while the district was preparing plans to start the 2021-22 school year.
“We’ve been back in school four days a week since February 1, and we do the best we can with social distancing and seating charts to keep kids in groups, and other measures in place,” McLain said.
He added that although there is no longer a mask mandate active in the county, the school system continues to require mask use.
While Greeneville City Schools did not adopt critical infrastructure designation, Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the new guidance will not lead to major changes in operations for the city school system, either.
“The new guidance only applies in classrooms, and it says that schools should layer prevention strategies, which we have been doing for the duration,” Starnes said. “We feel like we’ve been practicing these strategies, so we don’t foresee a lot of changes in our protocols.”
Starnes added that the new guidance will be reviewed in closer detail on Wednesday during a regular weekly call with local school and public health officials, but that significant changes to the school system’s operating plan are unlikely.
Starnes also said that the American Academy of Pediatrics, one of the resources the district looked at alongside the CDC and state and regional health departments to develop its COVID-19 re-entry plan, has already considered 3 feet for in-classroom distance, but the district has continued to space students apart as much as possible.
“We try to distance to the maximum extent possible. We have always tried to do 6 feet, but sometimes that isn’t feasible,” Starnes said. “I think they realize it is hard to maintain 6 feet in a classroom.”
Greeneville City Schools moved to a four-day schedule for in-person instruction on Feb. 22.
Both districts continue to use one school day each week for extra cleaning in the school buildings while students study virtually. McLain said the county school system’s “COVID custodian” cleans and sanitizes for four hours in the schools each Wednesday, while the city schools’ cleaning day is Friday.
Both districts also continue to contact trace when cases are identified and use assigned seating in school and on buses for that purpose. According to the most recent update on district COVID-19 cases from Greeneville City Schools, there were three EastView Elementary School students in quarantine on Monday. The notification on the Greene County Schools website had not been updated as of Monday evening, but McLain said the district had about five or six cases before spring break, which for both districts was March 15-19.
“I think it seems like we’ve done a good job of surviving this thing and getting our kids educated,” McLain said. “We’ve done the best we can, and I feel like we’ve done a good job.”
“Our students and staff continue to do a great job of following our precautions, and we are very thankful for their adherence to those,” Starnes said. “We will continue to rely on the expertise of our public health officials.”