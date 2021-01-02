The Greene County Health Department has begun registering individuals aged 75 and over to receive the COVID-19 vaccination as supplies become available.
Registration began at 8 a.m. Saturday and continues through 4 p.m., according to a release from the Northeast Regional Office of the Tennessee Department of Health.
To register, individuals shall cal the local Health Department at 798-1749.
Callers will be asked to provide their name, date of birth and a phone number to be notified of the appointment date and time, the release stated. The vaccinations will be give as supplies become available.
All seven rural county health departments in the Northeast Region began registering residents age 75 and above on Saturday, the release noted.
Some locations will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday for those who register that day, according to the release.
Vaccinations will also be offered on future dates as vaccine supplies allow. Individuals aged 75 and older who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and who did not call on Saturday can call the Greene County Health Department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to register.
Health Department officials said it is important to note that individual counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times, depending on supply of COVID-19 vaccines and demand for them.
To learn what phase each county is in, visit www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/CountyPhaseStatus.pdf.
That site indicates that Greene County is currently distributing to Phases 1a1, 1a2 and 1b in its vaccination plan as well as those 75 yrs and older.
Phases 1a1, 1a2 and 1b include hospital, emergency, school and home care health care workers as well as first responders, residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, COVID-19 mass testing site staff, individuals over 18 who cannot live independently due to a medical condition or disability, physicians and their staff in doctor’s offices, outpatient specialty providers, outpatient therapists, pharmacists and staff, urgent care center providers and staff, dentists and other oral health providers, patient transport workers, behavioral health providers, lab workers handling COVID-19 related specimens, funeral and mortuary workers and K-12 and child care teachers and staff.
The Tennessee Department of Health reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.