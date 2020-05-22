Camp Sign Me Up is an important program for Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and now BridgesWEST.
“While we’d prefer to be together, we believe, in these strange times, we have created an option that still allows us to share the beautiful language and culture of our Deaf community and for your children to have fun, learn, and grow as they work toward bilingualism and cultural awareness!” a release says.
The cost for four weeks in June or July will be $150 per camper. The cost for all eight weeks is $250 per camper.
Beginning June 1st, campers will be scheduled for individual evaluations and placed into beginner, intermediate, and advanced tracks based on their ASL skills.
They will meet in those tracks for forty-five minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays through June. On Mondays and Wednesdays, fun videos will be uploaded or Deaf Culture chat times hosted that everyone can join in or watch at their convenience. This programing will take place on YouTube and through video links sent to participants.
Special online game time or virtual field trips are planned for each week.