The Greeneville City Schools Foundation, Greeneville Parks & Recreation and Main Street Greeneville announced Wednesday a virtual Halloween costume contest as part of this year’s modified Halloween Happenings celebration.
Participation is free and the contest is open to children ages 12 years old and younger, as well as families and groups, a press release from the education foundation said.
Photos will be accepted until midnight on Halloween, Oct. 31, and may be submitted by email or text to Amanda Waddell of the education foundation.
Entrants should submit one photo per email or text per category, and include with the photo the category, name of the participants and contact information, which will be used to notify winners.
Categories in the contest include 3 and under, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and family/group. Prizes will be awarded to winners of each category, and winners will be announced on Nov. 2.
Photos must be in either jpeg or png format. Photos portraying or including inappropriate content are strictly prohibited and will be discarded immediately, the release said.
The entrant must assume responsibility for obtaining permission from those in the photo being submitted. Entrants also consent to their images being used for Halloween Happenings Costume Contest promotional purposes, the release said.
For more information, or to enter the contest, contact Waddell at waddella@gcschools.net or 823-0001.