JOHNSON CITY – The 11th Annual Military Service Academy Day on Saturday will be take place in a virtual format from 9 to 11 a.m., Congressman Phil Roe (R-1) announced.
Roe will host the 11th Annual Military Service Academy Day to assist those interested in applying for any U.S. Service Academy. Those who attend will have an opportunity to speak with representatives from the United States Air Force Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy & Army ROTC, according to a press release.
Tennessee residents between the ages of 17 and 23 may apply to any of the four service academies if they meet eligibility requirements in leadership, physical aptitude, scholarship and character.
Tennesseans interested in being nominated to one of the academies for the Class of 2025 should apply by October 23. The nomination packet can be found on Roe’s website, www.roe.house.gov.
“Our nation’s service academies provide an excellent education to qualified young men and women who want to serve their country,” said Roe. “It is inspiring each year to see young people in our state who want to serve, and I encourage those interested to apply. I look forward to recommending some of our state’s best and brightest students again this year.”
Roe will make nominations to the academies of the most qualified candidates by Dec. 31. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications to the First Congressional District Office as well as the offices of U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn to better their chances of receiving a nomination, the release said. The academies will make the final decision on acceptance and announce appointments next spring.
Interested applicants should contact Roe’s office at 423-247-8161 or e-mail tracie.ohara@mail.house.gov. Further details will be provided to those who RSVP.