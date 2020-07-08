East Tennessee State University’s Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will host Virtual Student Days on Monday and Tuesday.
Current and incoming students and their families are invited to participate in this two-day event, which will feature videos detailing important information about the fall 2020 semester, opportunities to interact in real time with financial aid staff, and a chance to be selected for prizes, according to a press release from the university.
“During these unprecedented times, we are committed to doing all we can to ease the stresses and concerns of the East Tennessee State University community,” said Catherine Morgan, director of financial aid and scholarships. “Without leaving the comfort of their homes, students and families will have the opportunity to get pressing questions answered about the fall semester.”
The schedule for Virtual Student Days is:
Monday
8 a.m. – Giveaway Begins: Visit ETSU Financial Aid and Scholarships on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to be entered for a chance to receive prizes.
10 a.m. – Facebook Live: The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will go live on Facebook to discuss important dates and deadlines for the fall semester. Financial Aid counselors will answer questions in real time. The video will be posted to Twitter and Instagram later in the day.
3-4 p.m. – Zoom Hangout: Join a financial aid counselor for this informal gathering at https://etsu.zoom.us/j/92404501176. During the meeting, students may speak directly with a counselor and interact with other current and incoming students.
Tuesday
10-11 a.m. – Zoom Hangout: A second opportunity for students to speak directly with a financial aid counselor and interact with fellow students will be accessible at https://etsu.zoom.us/j/96470953524.
3 p.m. – Facebook Live: The Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will go live on Facebook to discuss professional judgment appeals, through which students may qualify to have their financial aid packages re-evaluated by the office if they or their families have experienced recent hardships not reflected on the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Counselors will also answer students’ questions in real time. The video will be posted to Twitter and Instagram later in the day.
4:30 p.m. – Giveaway Ends: The office will begin drawing for winners based on the social media giveaway.
The ETSU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships may be accessed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/etsufinaid/ (@etsufinaid), on Twitter at https://twitter.com/etsu_finaid (@ETSU_FinAid), and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/etsufinaid/ (etsufinaid).
For more information, call 423-439-4300 or email finaid@etsu.edu.