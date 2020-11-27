Greene County topped the 3,000-case mark on Friday as 53 more people were reported to have contracted COVID-19 locally.
The 53 new cases reported Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health in its daily update brings the total number of people in Greene County who have contracted the virus since March to 3,006.
The number of active cases dipped under 300 on Friday as the state report indicates 292 people have active cases of the virus.
The number of people who are listed as having inactive cases now total 2,642. The Department of Health defines inactive cases as individuals who are 14 days beyond the onset of symptoms or a positive test and are not hospitalized.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of cases by age group in Greene County has changed over the past few weeks. While the state does provide a daily break down of new cases by age group other than five 18, it provides cumulative data about cases per age per county as part of each individual county’s dashboard.
As November began, the largest number of virus cases were among individuals in the 81 and older age group, according to the state data.
However, three age groups now have had more cases than that group. The 41-50 age group now has had the most cases, followed closely by the 21-30 age group and the 11-20 age group.
People over 81 now have the fourth highest number of cases followed by the 31-40 age group, the 51-60 age group and the 71-80 age group. The 61-70 and 0-10 age groups have had the least number of cases, according to the Department of Health data.
In the past 14 days, 36 people between the ages of 5 and 18 have tested positive for the virus, according to state data. Since March, 422 of the virus cases within Greene County have been individuals 5-18 years of age.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported on Friday for Greene County. Since March, 72 people have died from the virus locally and 120 have required hospitalization.
On Friday, there were 239 people hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities with the virus and four patients admitted with symptoms who were awaiting test results, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system.
Of those patients, 47 are being treated in intensive care units with 29 on ventilators, according to the scorecard. Ballad Health has 44 beds designated for COVID-19 patient care available. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 17.3%.
The positive rate for the region was 19.5% for the past seven days, according to the health system. This rate reflects the number of people receiving positive results from all those tested for the past seven days, about one in every five for the region. According to Ballad Health officials, a positive rate around 5% would indicate the spread is being brought under control and the goal is a less than 1% positive rate.
In the region, 332 new cases were reported in the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee. The highest new case count was in Washington County with 93. Greene County had the third highest new case count behind Carter County with 54.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee total 2,754, according to the state report. Sullivan County has the highest active case count at 773.
The number of new cases reported in the state Friday was 4,340 and seven new deaths were recorded. Since March, 356,716 people in Tennessee have contracted the virus and 4,526 have died, according to the Department of Health.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, extended hours for testing hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be observed on Monday at Greene Valley.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.