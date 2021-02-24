COVID-19 numbers for Greene County continue a downward trend that may have been hard to imagine a few months ago.
Seven new coronavirus cases were reported for the county in Wednesday’s daily update of data from the Tennessee Department of Health. Eighty-three people have active cases of the virus locally.
During the past year, 7,258 people have contracted COVID-19 and 7,031 of those cases are inactive, according to the state report.
Greene County’s new cases were among the 105 reported in the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee by the state Department of Health. Sullivan and Hamblen counties had the most cases with 27 and 22, respectively. The remaining counties had 12 or fewer new cases.
On Jan. 24, there were 198 new cases reported in the same 10 counties. On Christmas Eve in the midst of the holiday case surge, there were 340 new cases in Northeast Tennessee.
No new deaths and no new hospitalizations were reported for Greene County on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 144 people have died from the virus in the county and 167 have required hospitalization to treat the illness.
Ballad Health reported on Wednesday that it had 77 COVID-19 patients within its hospitals and seven patients admitted with virus symptoms awaiting test results. Sixteen of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units and 11 are on ventilators.
At the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City, 58 people are being treated currently for the virus, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Since the pandemic began, 2,618 people have been treated for the virus by the regional VA center with 2,406 considered convalescent cases. There have been 154 deaths among those treated at the VA.
The positive test rate for the past seven days in the region stood at 11.6% Wednesday, according to Ballad Health. This rate indicates the percentage of positive results among those tested for COVID-19 and reflects community spread of the virus. In Greene County, the positive rate has been 5% for the past seven days, according to Department of Health data.
While new case numbers decrease in the region, the number of people vaccinated continues to rise. As more people get vaccinated, health officials encourage people to continue to wear facial coverings, social distance and frequently wash their hands as precautions against the spread of the virus until a greater number of people can be inoculated.
Greene County is nearing 15% of its population receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The number of vaccines that have been provided thus far in Greene County totaled 15,413 on Wednesday, according to data from the state Department of Health.
According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, 7,892 veterans have received their first dose of vaccine at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and 4,231 have received their second inoculation.
Those eligible for vaccinations currently in Greene County are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.