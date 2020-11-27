This year’s Greene County Heritage Trust Early American Christmas Dinner, which had been planned for Thursday evening, Dec. 3, at the General Morgan Inn, has been canceled for reasons relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Friday.
The dinner has been held here each December since the early 1970s, and has over the years often been referred to as the kickoff social event for the local Christmas season.
“With much regret, the Greene County Heritage Trust board of directors must announce that the board has decided not to hold the scheduled 2020 Early American Christmas Dinner, for reasons relating to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic,” Heritage Trust President John M. Jones Jr. stated in a news release.
“The Heritage Trust always looks forward to hosting this familiar and popular Christmas-season event, which also serves as our organization’s annual membership meeting. In addition, it is the Trust’s only major fundraising event of the year,” Jones noted.
He explained that there were two key factors in the decision to cancel the 2020 Dinner.
“First,” he said, “we learned recently that, because the pandemic continues to be a serious problem in Greeneville/Greene County and throughout Northeast Tennessee, the General Morgan Inn will not resume catering banquet-type events such as the dinner until 2021.
“Second, although another local venue would have been available to us for the dinner, the board members came to the conclusion that, under the current circumstances, sponsoring a large, food-related social event would not be a responsible thing for the organization to do.”
Jones went on to emphasize, however, that the Heritage Trust is already looking ahead to next year’s Early American Christmas Dinner.
“We have already made our reservation at the General Morgan Inn for the first Thursday evening of December in 2021 — specifically, Dec. 2, 2021 — and we look forward to renewing this wonderful Christmas-season tradition on that date,” he said.
“We hope that both Heritage Trust members and many others in the community will mark that evening on their calendars and plan to be with us.”
He added that, since the annual membership meeting usually held in connection with the Early American Christmas Dinner will not be taking place this year as an in-person event, Heritage Trust members will be mailed a report of 2020 activities in December, along with membership renewal material.