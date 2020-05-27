Throughout the pandemic, local and state tourist efforts have turned to a message of “visit later” featuring possible destinations through virtual tours.
Now that attractions are reopening and people may begin traveling, efforts continue to make Greene County a day trip or short trip destination.
As part of the state’s “visit later” promotions, Greene County was featured twice on the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development’s website as part of its effort to promote the state as a destination after the pandemic restrictions are lifted and sites reopen.
This is the first time the state has given Greene County two features on its site in her 21 years in working with local tourism, said Tammy Kinser, director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership.
On its TN Vacation Facebook page as well its as Twitter feed, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has featured a photo of Margarette Falls.
Tweets about virtual tours of sites in the state feature a photo of the General Morgan Inn focused on “Mason Corner” at the intersection of Depot and Main streets. That photo is featured at the top of the page “Virtual Tours You Can Take in Tennessee” on the Department of Tourist Development’s website.
On that page, visitors are encouraged to take virtual trips daily on Facebook Live @GreenevilleTN. “Episodes include a tour of the Andrew Johnson Homestead, local restaurants and boutique shops. Follow along with the hashtags #StayCateGreenevilleTN and #VirtualVaca2020 for inspiration to plan now, visit later,” the site states.
SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE
“Visit later” is a theme that is also being echoed in local messages about sites in Greene County, Kinser said.
“With the pandemic, we have tried to keep a strong presence on social media and encourage people to visit once everything returns to more of a normal situation,” she said.
As with the state effort, some of those messages have come through virtual tour videos. Kent Bewley filmed an excellent video about the City Garage Car Museum that has been featured on the tourism website, for example, she said.
The museum and Andrew Johnson National Historic Site videos feature highlights of both sites, not an entire tour, to help draw people to come visit, Kinser continued.
The videos have received good response, she said, as have those the local Tourism Department was making prior to the pandemic.
Those videos featured local shops, restaurants and attractions streamed on Facebook Live on the Discover Greeneville, TN page.
“Once things open back up, we hope to begin filming those again,” she said.
Even if people are not able to watch the live stream, they can go back and watch it later when they have time as well as it share it with others, spreading the word about local businesses and attractions, Kinser said.
With the economy reopening, people are expected to travel closer to home or take day trips or shorter-stay trips, she said.
Those trips are predicted to begin as day trips. As people get more comfortable and see what practices hotels, restaurants, shops and attractions are taking to keep them safe, they will hopefully begin to take overnight trips, Kinser said.
One of the local Tourism Department’s most successful promotional materials is a brochure for the top 40 day trips to take while staying in Greene County, she said. In addition to places within the county to visit, the recommended destinations also include places in the surrounding region.
The nearby state welcome centers, including ones in Unicoi, Sullivan and Cocke counties, have the brochures, and their staff members have been helpful in promoting the brochure and making sure there is an ample supply.