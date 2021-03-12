Vaccinations and declining community case numbers have led to some changes in guidance from federal agencies for limited visitation at long term care facilities.
Visitation has opened in four of the local long term care facilities with precautionary measures in place, while two others are not allowing visitors at this point.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued updated guidance for nursing homes to safely expand visitation options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the updated CMS guidelines, facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident, or visitor with some exceptions.
Those exceptions are to restrict visitation to unvaccinated residents if the county has a positivity rate greater than 10% and less than 70% of residents are fully vaccinated, and to all residents with a confirmed COVID-19 infection or those in quarantine until they meet the criteria to discontinue transmission-related precautions
The CMS continues to recommend facilities, residents, and families adhere to the core principles of COVID-19 infection control, including maintaining physical distancing and conducting visits outdoors whenever possible, as these continue to be the safest way to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a release about the changes from the federal agency.
The updated guidance also emphasizes that “compassionate care” visits should be allowed at all times. Compassionate care visits include visits for a resident whose health has sharply declined or who is experiencing a significant change in circumstances.
Greene County’s recent virus numbers will allow visitation to unvaccinated residents, according to the CMS guidelines.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the positivity rate for Greene County for the past seven days is 2%. The positivity rate measures the percentage of people who were positive among all those tested for the virus.
On Thursday, nine new virus cases were reported for Greene County by the state. The new cases bring the total of people who have contracted the virus locally to 7,345 with 7,137 defined as inactive.
Sixty people had active cases of the virus Thursday, according to the Department of Health report. One new hospitalization was also reported for the county. In the past year, 148 people have died from the virus in Greene County and 172 have required hospital care.
VISITATION WITH RULES
Each of the local facilities that have opened visitation have set requirements for visitation of residents by family members and friends. Visitation has opened at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center, Life Care Center of Greeneville, Morning Pointe Assisted Living Center and Signature Health Care of Greeneville. Visitation is still not allowed at Brookdale Assisted Living Center and Laughlin Health Care Center, which had the most recent reported virus cases inside a long term care facility locally.
Common rules include that visits must be scheduled with center staff, visitors must wear facial coverings and visitors will be screened upon entering for symptoms of the virus.
Others have designated days for visitation and how long a visit may be. Individuals under 18 are not allowed at many of the facilities, and some may require a negative COVID-19 test of the visitor within the past three days.
Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, welcomed the change in guidelines while also encouraging the federal agencies to continue efforts to educate residents and staff about vaccinations and prioritize administering the vaccines in the facilities.
“While we are still reviewing the guidance, the indication that nursing home residents can visit with their loved ones is welcome news that we fully support,” Parkinson said. “It has been nearly one year to the day since visitors were restricted from nursing homes, and now thanks to the vaccines, we cannot wait to safely reopen our doors. Our dedicated staff members have done an extraordinary job filling in for loved ones and adapting visitations during this difficult time, but nothing can replace engaging with family members in-person. The health and wellbeing of our residents will improve thanks to this important guidance.”
CMS officials pointed to the role that vaccines have played in allowing visitation.
“CMS recognizes the psychological, emotional and physical toll that prolonged isolation and separation from family have taken on nursing home residents and their families,” said Dr. Lee Fleisher, chief medical officer and director of CMS’ Center for Clinical Standards and Quality. “That is why, now that millions of vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents and staff, and the number of COVID cases in nursing homes has dropped significantly, CMS is updating its visitation guidance to bring more families together safely."
High vaccination rates among nursing home residents, and the diligence of committed nursing home staff to adhere to infection control protocols, have helped significantly reduce COVID-19 positivity rates and the risk of transmission in nursing homes, according to the CMS.
The federal government entered a partnership with CVS and Walgreens to administer vaccines in facilities across the country. Teams from the pharmacies are visiting each facility three times to offer vaccinations. CVS appears to to be the primary provider to local facilities.
According to CVS, it has completed two rounds of clinics in nursing homes in Tennessee and 73% of the third round of clinics. In assisted living facilities, it has completed all of its first round of clinics, 90% of its second and 4% of its third.
Walgreens has also completed two rounds of clinics within nursing homes in the state and 81% of its third round of clinics, according to the retail pharmacy. Two rounds of clinics have been completed by Walgreens among assisted living centers with 16% of the third round of clinics completed.
Greene County has 21,435 people vaccinated overall as of Thursday, 19.15% of the population, according to the Department of Health.