Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Sunday calling for businesses like restaurants across the state to use “alternative business models” and also prohibiting social gatherings of 10 or more people.
How will police respond to the 10-person gathering limit?
“Executive Order 17 did not have any law enforcement actions attached to it. I think the governor is trying to get establishments and the public to comply voluntarily rather than take enforcement action,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said Monday.
Holts asks the public comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19 and make the challenging jobs of first responders easier.
“We need everyone to practice these measures so that we are not climbing the curve but rather leveling out on the pandemic,” Holt said. As of Monday, there were four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
“Everyone needs to take this seriously. Follow the CDC guidelines and orders from your elected officials. As far as a law enforcement response, we continue to maintain law and order and do our daily duties as required by law,” Holt said. “I am very thankful for all our emergency services and medical staff here in Greene County as they try to stem the tide of this pandemic.”
With most people are now waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic at home among family members and friends, Holt also asks the public to be more tolerant of each other.
So far, domestic disputes are not being reported at an increased rate.
“I was thinking about that. It could go up,” Holt said.
Citizens can still report crimes and speak with deputies during normal weekday business hours at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 116 E. Depot St.
“We’ve left our doors open for citizens. We’re trying to do our daily business and let the public in,” Holt said.
Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and also enacts the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments:
- Establishments are to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency.
- Establishments may sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to those who are age 21 and up.
For more information about protection from the novel coronavirus, go to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html.