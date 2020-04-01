Walmart is taking steps to protect its employees in Greene County and elsewhere against the novel cornavirus, according to a corporate news release.
Other measures are being taken to protect customers.
INFRARED THERMOMETERS
Walmart will send infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers.
It will take up to three weeks for the thermometers to arrive, the news release said.
“Once thermometers are there, Walmart will begin taking the temperature of its associates as they report to work,” the release said.
Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment, if necessary. The employee “will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days,” John Furner, Walmart president and CEO; and Kath McLay, Sam’s Club president and CEO, wrote on the Walmart website.
“Many associates have already been taking their own temperatures at home, and we’re asking them to continue that practice as we start doing it on-site. And we’ll continue to ask associates to look out for other symptoms of the virus (coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well,” Furner and McLay wrote.
Walmart’s COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows employees to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined, “knowing that their jobs will be protected,” Furner and McLay wrote.
MASKS, GLOVES, GUIDANCE
Walmart will also send masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers.
“They will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators, which should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers,” Furner and McLay wrote.
It will take one to two weeks for the masks and gloves to arrive.
“Once there, any associate that wishes to use them can do so,” the release said.
The release also offered guidance for employees “to encourage healthy behaviors” consistent with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
They include keeping a distance of at least 6 feet between people to maintain social distancing and setting a minimum of 20 seconds as the length of time required to wash hands with soap and water.
‘PREVENTATIVE MEASURES’
Walmart is “taking preventative measures to keep our stores clean and maintain a healthy environment,” the website said.
“We continue to follow and communicate the CDC’s recommended guidance on behaviors like washing hands, social distancing and the cleaning of surfaces,” Furner and McLay wrote.
Walmart had made “significant operational changes in our stores, clubs, DCs and FCs this month – such as closing overnight for cleaning, starting to install sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacies, using wipes and sprayers for carts, putting in signing for social distancing and implementing a COVID-19 emergency leave policy,” they wrote.
Walmart last week began offering customers “no contact services” for payment, pickup and delivery options, “adding another layer of safety for our customers and associates,” a news release said.
“We will continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside Walmart as this situation evolves. We greatly appreciate the work our associates are doing for customers, members, and their communities, and we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being,” Furner and McLay wrote.