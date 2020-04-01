Walters State Community College will not open campuses on April 6 as previously intended.
The decision was based on the latest state and federal guidelines regarding the coronavirus situation and as part of the college’s efforts to keep students, employees and community members safe from exposure to the coronavirus, a press release from the institution said.
The college will continue to hold instruction and offer student and other services online for the duration of spring semester. Faculty and staff will continue to work remotely until further notice.
Students should continue to check eLearn for course assignments and monitor SenatorsMail, the Walters State website and the college’s social media for further updates, the release said.
An online resources page, ws.edu/coronavirus, has been posted with the following information: WiFi hotspots, tips for succeeding online, tutoring online, library services, area food banks, and other resources that students might need.
Registration for summer and fall semester will begin as scheduled April 6. Current students will be able to register through MyWS.
New students should first apply for admission to Walters State and should visit https://www.ws.edu/admissions/steps/. New students can also call the admissions office at 423-585-2685 or email admissions@ws.edu.