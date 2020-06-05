High school students usually sign up for dual enrollment courses at Walters State Community College during the last weeks of the school year, but COVID-19 made that impossible this year. So now, students may register online and meet with dual enrollment counselors through video-conferencing platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, Walters State officials announced in a news release Friday.
High school juniors and senior who participate in dual enrollment can take courses ranging from English and history to career technical courses in agriculture and computer science and earn both high school and college credit.
More than 1,200 students take dual enrollment classes through Walters State. Students attending high school or homeschool are eligible to participate if they have a 3.0 high school grade point average or a 21 ACT score, the release said.
“While it’s a different process, we have adapted quickly. Students have been wonderful about the transition. We could not have done this without high school counselors and their help. Parents have also been cooperative,” said Brian O’Dell, high school programs specialist.
Graduating from high school with a semester of college classes isn’t unusual. This year, three students completed associate’s degrees while in high school, including Chloe Waldroupe, a 2020 graduate of Greeneville High School.
“Most dual enrollment students take classes on a Walters State campus or at their respective high school,” said Matthew Hunter, who oversees dual enrollment at Walters State as dean of distance education.
“In some cases, students elect to take online classes because a specific class is not available to them at a nearby campus. Some students prefer online classes,” Hunter said.
Regardless of their choice, students have direct access to all Walters State resources and everything needed to be successful in college courses, according to the news release. Classes are small and instructors are available when one-on-one assistance is needed. Students also have access to library resources, online and peer tutoring and professional counseling and advising.
College credits transfer to colleges across the state and the country, the release said.
“High school students often take both dual enrollment and advanced placement (AP) classes. The biggest difference is that dual enrollment classes do not require one large comprehensive exam at the end of the semester as AP classes do. Once the dual enrollment course is over, students receive a grade and college credit if passed,” Hunter said.
Walters State leads all Tennessee community colleges in the number of dual enrollment students who enroll as full-time students at their dual enrollment college, it’s a smooth transition for most, the release said.
Another incentive is the Walters State Promise Dual Enrollment Achievement Scholarship. Students completing at least four college courses (12 or more hours) with a 3.0 GPA receive a guaranteed scholarship of $1,000 per semester to attend Walters State, the release said. This scholarship is given in addition to the Tennessee Promise and/or Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship. The release said this scholarship is guaranteed and is available to 2020 high school graduates who meet the requirements.
“This is a good way to pay for books and other expenses outside of tuition,” Hunter said.
For more information, contact Mark Wills, dean of the Niswonger Campus, at 423-798-7970 or Mark.Wills@ws.edu. To register, students should visit: https://ws.edu/academics/distance-ed/dual-enrollment/.