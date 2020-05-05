Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training is offering 10 free self-paced courses online so quarantine time can be used to learn some valuable skills, a press release from Walters State said.
Those who enroll will have access to the courses for three months.
The classes usually cost up to $199, according to the release.
Classes include:
- Creating Web Pages
- Creating WordPress Websites
- Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
- Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search
- Keys to Effective Communication
- Managing Customer Service
- Marketing Your Business on the Internet
- Personal Finance
- Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
- Individual Excellence.
For more information or to regisiter, visit https://bit.ly/35qOJQR.
Other online self-paced noncredit classes are available for a fee at the same site. These include digital photography, Quickbooks and Java programming, the release said.