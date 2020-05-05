Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training is offering 10 free self-paced courses online so quarantine time can be used to learn some valuable skills, a press release from Walters State said.

Those who enroll will have access to the courses for three months.

The classes usually cost up to $199, according to the release.

Classes include:

  • Creating Web Pages 
  • Creating WordPress Websites 
  • Fundamentals of Supervision and Management 
  • Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search 
  • Keys to Effective Communication 
  • Managing Customer Service 
  • Marketing Your Business on the Internet 
  • Personal Finance 
  • Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring 
  • Individual Excellence.

For more information or to regisiter, visit https://bit.ly/35qOJQR.

Other online self-paced noncredit classes are available for a fee at the same site. These include digital photography, Quickbooks and Java programming, the release said.

