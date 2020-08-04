Walters State Community College will celebrate its 58th commencement at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 in a virtual ceremony, a press release from the college said.
Mike Keith, the voice of the Tennessee Titans, will deliver the commencement address, according to the release.
“This year’s commencement will be unique because unfortunately we are not celebrating together. However, our 2020 Commencement will, as in previous ones, still focus on the accomplishments achieved by our outstanding students,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
The names and degrees of all graduates will be featured. Photos and videos may also be submitted, the release said.
Degrees and certificates will be conferred on 753 graduates who completed degrees in spring or summer semester.
The virtual ceremony can be viewed at www.ws.edu or through the college’s YouTube page.