Walters State Community College will celebrate its spring 2021 commencement with in-person ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 8 at the Walters State Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center, the college announced on Friday. This graduation ceremony comes during the college’s 50th anniversary celebration.
“I am looking forward to celebrating this milestone with our graduates. Seeing students complete their certificates and degrees is one of the best parts of my job,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “This ceremony will not only celebrate the spring 2021 graduates, but also give students who graduated in spring and fall 2020 the opportunity to walk across the stage.”
The ceremonies will follow COVID-19 safeguards as recommended by the CDC, the release said. Attendance will be limited to two guests for each graduate. Masks and social distancing will be required of each graduate and guest.
The college will let students know which ceremony each will be attending, and members of the 2020 graduating class have already received information about participation, according to the release.
For family and friends who are unable to attend, both of the ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Walters State website, www.ws.edu. In addition to the in-person ceremonies, the release said graduates can participate in a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 8.